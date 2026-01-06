Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: grasshopper manufacture, Romeo Is A Dead Man

Romeo Is A Dead Man Receives New Story Trailer

Romeo is a Dead Man drops a brand-new trailer focused on the game's story, as the game is still aiming for a mid-February launch

Article Summary Romeo is a Dead Man unveils a new story-focused trailer ahead of its February 2026 release on Steam.

Play as Romeo Stargazer, revived by tech and recruited by the FBI's Space-Time Police for cosmic justice.

The adventure mixes intense sword and gun combat, customizable weapons, and powerful Bloody Summer attacks.

Romeo searches for missing Juliet and uncovers a link to the shattering of space-time in this action saga.

Indie game developer and publisher Grasshopper Manufacture released a new trailer this morning for their upcoming game, Romeo is a Dead Man, as they focus more on the game's story. There's not much gameplay to be seen in this one, as it's more of an introduction to the title and the mayhem to come. Enjoy the trailer above as the game is still set to launch on PC via Steam on February 11, 2026.

Romeo is a Dead Man

Take control of the protagonist, Romeo Stargazer, in this third-person single-player action adventure, split into various chapters. His story is both unpredictable and littered with intense battles, interspersed with side missions to suit the player's pace.

This game's story starts with space-time itself being shattered by a certain incident. Romeo, too, on the brink of life and death finds himself revived by a new kind of super technology. Thus he is recruited for the FBI's Space-Time Police as a special agent, and wanders the cosmos in search of criminals who've taken advantage of the situation at hand in an attempt to bring justice back to the universe. At the same time, he looks for clues concerning his missing girlfriend Juliet, and quickly comes to find both her disappearance and the destruction of space may be more linked than he thought. Donning the mask called Deadgear, what awaits Romeo at the edges of space-time?

Romeo switches between swords and guns to fight. Wipe out the waves of enemies that stand in your path to give birth to a new kind of bloody action, and take down the fearsome space-time criminals that await. Absorb the blood of your enemies to unleash Romeo's special attack: Bloody Summer, capable of turning any situation around. Romeo's various weapons can be strengthened and altered as the story moves forward as he takes on even stronger enemies.

