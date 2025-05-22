Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Hey! Kookaburra, Splatterbot

Roomba-Painting Party Game Splatterbot Announced

Looking for a party game about messy roombas? Splatterbot is currently in development with a free demo available on Steam

Indie game developer and publisher Hey! Kookaburra has revealed a new party game they're working on called Splatterbot. This is just a fun party game where you and up to three other friends play as a group of Roombas who have gone rogue, causing all kinds of chaos in party games, puzzles, and challenges where the best bot wins. The game will be coming out sometime in Q3 2025 for Steam and Nintendo Switch, but for now, there's a free demo on Steam you can play.

In Splatterbot, up to four players compete in fast-paced local multiplayer chaos to cover the arena in as much of their own mess as possible. Use the environment, collect wild power-ups, and out-splatter your opponents. It's not about cleaning up—it's about making a glorious mess! With simple controls and intuitive gameplay, Splatterbot is perfect for players of all ages and skill levels. Whether you're new to games or a seasoned competitor, everyone can jump in and have a blast. After all, who doesn't love making a mess? The cleaning robots have gone rogue! Up to 4-players compete in local-multiplayer to make the most mess! Utilize your environment and power-ups to overwhelm your opponents with untidiness. It's about to get messy.

Frantic Local Multiplayer: Up to 4 players compete in local multiplayer to make the most mess! Select your Splatterbot and head into the arena. Dash and Splash your color through the arena. The winner is the player with the most coverage when the timer ends.

Up to 4 players compete in local multiplayer to make the most mess! Select your Splatterbot and head into the arena. Dash and Splash your color through the arena. The winner is the player with the most coverage when the timer ends. Dynamic Environments and Powerups: Use dynamic environments to your advantage. Activate traps, bounce off the walls, avoid hazards, and much more! Test your luck with randomized power-ups. Supercharge your Splatterbot for a speed-boost, or Supersize them to make bigger messes.

Use dynamic environments to your advantage. Activate traps, bounce off the walls, avoid hazards, and much more! Test your luck with randomized power-ups. Supercharge your Splatterbot for a speed-boost, or Supersize them to make bigger messes. Accessible to Everyone: Simple controls and easy-to-understand goals mean that anybody can join the fray! Splatterbot's inputs are simple, and the goal is easy to understand. Everybody knows how to make a mess! It's the perfect family game.

