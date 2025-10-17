Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged:

Roto VR Have Announced New Racing & Flying Rigs

Those looking for a more controlled yet immersive experience in VR have a couple options as Roto VR have two new rigs on the way

Roto VR has revealed that two new kits are being released for Meta Quest players looking for a much more controlled experience, as they have racing and flying rigs coming soon. These two designs are set up so that players who are looking for an immersive experience when using racing or flying titles can have everything they need at their fingertips in front of them in a chair setup. We have more info about them below, as their website indicates they will both launch as fully-equipped rigs (minus the VR unit) in December

Roto VR

Roto, a Made for Meta partner, today unveiled a major leap forward in immersive virtual reality with the expansion of the VR Explorer range. The new additions introduce racing and flight simulation, placing users directly in the driver's or pilot's seat — all from the comfort of a fully integrated, motion-enabled chair. With Roto's Racing & Flying VR accessories, users experience a natural, embodied sense of presence. Every twist, turn, and vibration is synchronized across the chair, body, and controls – making the virtual feel real. Most people sit to work, browse, stream, or play — and Roto bridges all of it. Imagine updating a spreadsheet while docking your spaceship in Elite Dangerous. As the ship moves, the chair moves with it. Haptics simulate the creak of the hull, while your keyboard, joysticks, and motion controllers stay with you — into the cockpit, into the race, into the story.

Roto triggers all your senses combining incredible visuals with motion and haptics and delivers true VR presence in 360°. Unlock the full power of PCVR so you can Race, Soar, Work and Explore like never before. Pro VR Explorer is an officially endorsed Made for Meta product.

