Rotten Tomatoes: The Card Game Coming In 2023

Rotten Tomatoes has partnered with Cryptozoic Entertainment to create a card game based on their review website. The game will have you playing as critics as you are dealt Movie Cards arranged in order by their Tomatometer scores and form each player's Movie Collection. Then a player draws a Movie Card and reads the movie's title and other details except the score attached to it. You'll then have to guess if the score matches up with anything in your collection. The game will be coming out sometime in early 2023 for $25. Here's more info on the game below.

Building on Rotten Tomatoes, the world's most trusted resource for entertainment discovery and recommendations, this fast-paced party game asks up to 20 players to rank movies based on what they think their Tomatometer scores are. Mixing player knowledge and easy-to-learn gameplay, with some of the most famous films of all time featured on game cards, makes this the perfect game for any film buff looking to test their cinematic knowledge. Adding to the fun are Wild Cards, some that include inviting all players to shout out answers at the same time, making for a lively and interactive gameplay experience.

"At Rotten Tomatoes, we are obsessed with pop culture and finding fun and interactive ways to connect with movie fans, while enabling them to fully immerse themselves in the world of entertainment," said Aaron Kohn, Rotten Tomatoes VP, Business Operations & Growth Strategy. "Rotten Tomatoes: The Card Game offers players a one-of-a-kind experience, infusing the world-famous Tomatometer scores with lively gameplay, while testing players' movie knowledge." "We are beyond thrilled to partner with Rotten Tomatoes on this amazingly fun game that brings the brand to the world of tabletop gaming," said Cory Jones, co-founder of Cryptozoic Entertainment. "Our teams have worked together every step of the way to choose the ideal movies for the 350 cards, the right look for the cards and box, and the most intuitive gameplay possible. We know movie fans everywhere will love it and hopefully we can do lots of expansions in the future!"