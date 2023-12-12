Posted in: Daedalic Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Rough Justice: ‘84

Rough Justice: '84 To Come Out On Consoles This Month

Daedalic Entertainment will release Rough Justice: '84 for all three major consoles next week, with all the content released to date.

Article Summary Rough Justice: '84 launches on consoles December 20 with full content.

Developed by Gamma Minus, the game mixes board gameplay and storytelling.

Set in the '80s, players tackle crime in Seneca City with ex-cop Jim Baylor.

Game explores sensitive themes, backed by personal experiences of the team.

Developer Gamma Minus UG and publisher Daedalic Entertainment confirmed Rough Justice: '84 will be released for all three major consoles later this month. The game has already been out on PC since March, bringing a thrilling crime noir drama at the height of the '80s, as you get a combination of board game mechanics and gaming storytelling to bring your fledgling security agency from the ground up. The console version will come with all of the updates and content released since March, giving players everything PC owners already have. Enjoy the latest trailer below as the game comes out on December 20.

Rough Justice: '84

Rough Justice: '84's surprisingly mature story takes place in a hotbed of crime and violence. You step into the shoes of ex-cop Jim Baylor to manage an up-and-coming security agency full of unique agents. While you're cleaning criminal scum off the streets of Seneca City, you slowly realize that something more sinister is going on behind the curtains. The more you dig into the city's underbelly, the more evident it becomes just how rotten Seneca's entrails currently are. Controlled from the shadows by a gruesome neo-Nazi organization. This will be Jim's most challenging case yet, especially given his family tree…

The story of Rough Justice: '84 touches on some of the most sensitive subjects of the 80s: a time characterized by liberation, economic growth, and the dismantlement of borders on the one hand but political extremes, toxic ideologies, and oppression on the other. In that sense, Rough Justice: '84 is not just a game but also a passion project for the multicultural team at Gamma Minus, many of whom have had experiences with these areas. Twitch Streamer CozyGamerKat interviewed some of the developers behind Rough Justice: '84 to show more about the thought and design process that went into the depiction of this decade.

