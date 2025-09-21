Posted in: Games, Headup Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged:

Royal Revolt Survivors Arrives In Early Access This October

Royal Revolt Survivors is coming to Steam next month, as players will see the game arrive in Early Access with a good chunk of the game

Indie game developer Team Warriors and publisher Headup Games have confirmed that Royal Revolt Survivors will be released this October into Early Access. The co-op survival action-roguelite title has been teased for months, but finally we know the game will arrive on October 15, 2025. Enjoy the latest trailer and info here as we wait the next month out.

Royal Revolt Survivors

Royal Revolt Survivors blends heart-pounding top-down roguelite action with Survivor-style combat and high replayability. Building on the Royal Revolt legacy, this new high-quality opus offers a fresh solo experience and a thrilling co-op for up to four players. Get ready for intense battles and strategic depth! Stop the onslaught of evil forces invading your realm! Fight back as they corrupt everything in their path. Rally the strongest Warriors and restore order. The time to reclaim your homeland is now—lead the charge! Master each Warrior's unique abilities and craft winning strategies to survive. Battle across diverse arenas and landscapes, each filled with unexpected twists, tough objectives, and dynamic challenges.

To crush the vicious hordes ravaging the land, you will need strength, focus, and flawless teamwork. Sharpen your skills, dominate in battle, and brace yourself for the final showdown when you're ready—or when you have no choice! You are not forced to fight alone! Dive into battle mayhem with up to four players in full-blown co-op mode. Band together with friends and unleash chaos in the Survivor-game genre like never before! Prepare for an epic all-star reunion! The Royal Revolt universe brings together a diverse and charismatic roster of heroes. Rally the squad and take on the ultimate challenge! Unlock powerful upgrades, stack your abilities, and grow stronger with every run. Experiment with countless mighty Weapon and Trinket combinations as you carve your own path to victory.

Intense Real-Time Combat : Engage in thrilling Survivor-style battles with hundreds of ferocious enemies, making use of countless Weapon and Trinket combinations.

: Engage in thrilling Survivor-style battles with hundreds of ferocious enemies, making use of countless Weapon and Trinket combinations. Strategic Multiplayer Mayhem : Experience the game with up to 4 players in its white-knuckle co-op mode, working together to overcome even the toughest of challenges.

: Experience the game with up to 4 players in its white-knuckle co-op mode, working together to overcome even the toughest of challenges. Diverse Enemies and Bosses: Face off against hordes of enemies with different movement patterns and attacks, culminating in epic boss battles.

Face off against hordes of enemies with different movement patterns and attacks, culminating in epic boss battles. All-Star Warrior Roster : Choose from numerous fan-favorite characters from the beloved Royal Revolt franchise, each with distinct abilities and playstyles.

: Choose from numerous fan-favorite characters from the beloved franchise, each with distinct abilities and playstyles. High-Quality Graphics: Enjoy stunning visuals, charming characters and a rich, immersive environment, presented in beautifully crafted arenas.

