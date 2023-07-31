Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: BattleCakes, Volcano Bean

RPG Adventure Game BattleCakes Will Be Released This October

Volcano Bean revealed that their upcoming pastry RPG adventure title BattleCakes is headed to PC via Steam later this October.

Indie game developer and publisher Volcano Bean revealed their new game BattleCakes is getting released on PC via Steam this October. Originally started as a short webcomic by the game's lead designer, it later evolved into a game after the team enjoyed the look and feel of the comic. Eventually, turning it into a nostalgic turn-based RPG. We got more info and a trailer below as it will be released on October 25th.

"Indulge in a deliciously delightful world of sweetness as you head out on an adventure to save the day in BattleCakes! Play as Birthday Sprinkle, the cupcake hero that you personalize and create, as you explore the whimsical world of Pasteleria. Meet charming and endearing friends along the way, like Red Velvet, Midnite Truffle, and more, as you work together to uncover the mysteries and hardships plaguing the nearby towns. Choose your approach by either battling or befriending the monsters who stand in your way. Discover the joy of friendship and community as you fight to leave the world better off than you found it and make your mark."

Customize your cupcake hero! Bake your best life with loads of fun colors and fashionable frosting styles.

Save the day your way! Monsters abound in Pasteleria—you decide whether to befriend them and walk away with new pals or battle it out and take 'em down.

Explore a candy-colored world of magic, fun, and mystery! From the fragrant fields of Vanilla Hill to the sticky swamps of Nougat Hollow, your sweet adventure awaits!

Choose your path! Any quest, monster, and resident of Pasteleria could send your story in a different direction, and it's all up to what kind of cupcake you choose to be.

Pet all the cats! Jellyroll cats love to explore, but they love a good snuggle even more. Can you find and pet every Jellyroll cat peppered throughout Pasteleria?

