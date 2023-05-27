RPG Deckbuilder Cross Blitz To Be Released On PC This Year The Arcade Crew has announced Cross Blitz will be coming out on PC via Steam as we're getting the game sometime later in 2023.

Indie game developer Tako Boy Studios and publisher The Arcade Crew revealed their next game Cross Blitz will be released later this year. This particular game is a fun RPG deckbuilder with a focus on strategic turn-based combat that is spread across a collection of interconnected ventures. Paired with a roguelite-style challenge system and a cast of larger-than-life heroes with eccentric personalities and playstyles, as well as special abilities unlocked through the cards. Enjoy the trailer below as we wait for the team to give us an idea of when it will release.

"Cross Blitz features an expansive single-player campaign following the charming individual journeys of its playable heroes, building a turn-based RPG around a rewarding core of card-battling combat. Players explore Crossdawn Isle, an endearing land packed with memorable characters and secrets. Throughout each hero's adventure, players unlock new abilities and access to distant regions through cleverly fought battles, crafting and earning a trove of strategy-altering cards and perfecting decks customized to their preferred fighting styles. Cross Blitz's campaign spans more than 30 hours of adventures and encounters with outlandish and engaging characters in a beautiful, colorful pixel art world. As a separately structured mode, Cross Blitz's Tusk Tales tours an ever-shifting island map for a hugely replayable challenge where no two outings progress the same way. Choose from unique mercenaries, build their arsenal while enduring an increasingly difficult barrage from opponents, and track down unique landmarks offering formative choices which can lead to salvation or doom."

Deep Deckbuilding Strategy: Build unstoppable decks from more than 200 cards, customizing and perfecting strategies to fit unique playstyles.

Thrilling Adventure: More than 30+ hours of rewarding questing awaits across the journeys, tribulations, and discoveries of a quirky, vibrant cast.

Endlessly Replayable Challenge: Brave the roguelite mode 'Tusk Tales' and venture through a randomized map filled with unique battles and choices to make, all while snagging powerful gameplay-changing trinkets and unlocking new tools to use on future runs.

An Enthralling World: Brimming with colorful characters, peculiar locales, and delightful secrets, Cross Blitz is as fun to discover as it is to behold.

