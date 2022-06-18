RTX Austin 2022 Officially Returns As A Convention This July

Rooster Teeth recently announced that they have officially brought RTX Austin 2022 back, and it will be a physical convention you can attend. The event will be taking over the Austin Convention Center and the Hilton hotel from July 1st-3rd, and with it will be a bevy of events that will cover gaming, streaming, content creation, anime, celeb signings, Rooster Teeth properties, and more. We have the initial details about the event for you below as tickets are currently on sale. You can check out a full calendar of events here, as well as highlighted events here.

Stop by the RTX Gaming Pavilion to catch live appearances from gaming talent on the RTX expo floor. Fans will have the exclusive opportunity to play their favorite video games alongside their favorite streamers! Featuring Rooster Teeth's rockstar roster of gaming talent, including members of Achievement Hunter, Squad Team Force, Funhaus and special appearances by Therapy Gecko, BoomerNA, Datto, AvaGG, JenEricLive, CriticalBard, Lobosjr, and bloodyfaster.

Arcadegeddon from IllFonic studios makes its debut to gaming fans at RTX Austin this summer with its first playable version available exclusively at its booth on the RTX convention floor. Fans will experience this cooperative multiplayer game that provides a mix of PVE and PVP for all different speeds of play. RTX attendees can play to win free tickets to the concert in a tournament at the booth starting Friday, July 1. The concert at the Scoot Inn features live music from artists on the game's soundtrack, including DJs UZ and AFK. Tickets start at $25.00 and can be purchased here.

Apex Legends will host a special panel featuring stars from the game. Join writer/comedian Ify Nwadiwe as he speaks with Johnny Young (Crypto), Justine Huxley (Wattson), and Ben Prendergast (Fuse) about voice acting and the world and lore of Apex Legends. Tabletop game fans can play live on the convention floor all weekend with over 100 incredible booths and 50 independent artists, featuring the best in gaming and gaming lifestyle. Game Kastle Austin will host live games, D&D one shots, and mini fig painting in a dedicated table top area on the show floor. The RTX Animation Festival will feature premieres, screenings, panels and special guests from popular adult animated series, including Adult Swim's Primal, HBO Max's Ten Year Old Tom, and Rooster Teeth's RWBY Volume 9, RWBY: Ice Queendom, Minnow Mountain, Newscape Studios, and Neebs Gaming.

The Official RTX Cosplay Contest Presented by HBO Max returns with Alyson Tabbitha,Mangoloo, and Anna Fugate set as judges. This year, the cosplay contest will feature a new category for HBO and its @HeroMode characters. The winner of this category will receive a special prize from HBO Max. Other categories for this year's contest include design, quality, accuracy, presentation, effort, and creativity. Cosplayers can apply for the contest on-site in the Hilton Austin Hotel, starting the morning of Saturday, July 2 at 10AM. Fans who are unable to attend RTX in person can also submit cosplay pictures of their favorite HBO Max character online for a chance to win.

The RTX Podcast Festival returns with a lineup of panels from some of the biggest creator-led podcasts, including Dead Meat Podcast, Therapy Gecko, Podcast But Outside, Super Carlin Brothers, New Rockstars, Danny Brown, Big Mood, Primm's Hood Cinema, FoundFlix, Recreyo, Great Night, Scam Nation, Cult Podcast, and more! RTX will feature the best of Rooster Teeth with panels from The Rooster Teeth Podcast, Achievement Hunter, Funhaus, RWBY, and Squad Team Force. Fans will get sneak peeks at new Rooster Teeth shows like Red Dragon Inn and RWBY Volume 9. The fun continues into the night with FIRST Night at the Paramount Theatre, the RTX Rave, Theater Mode Live at the Blue Starlite Downtown, and RTX Comedy Night!