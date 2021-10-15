Rubber Bandits Will Be Released In Early December

Flashbulb Games revealed this week that they will be releasing their upcoming cartoonish heist title Rubber Bandits in early December. The game is a ridiculous four-player co-op title in which you and your friends will pick a cast of characters to pull of a major heist, while also fighting each other over the total sum of whatever loot is left while you're fighting. You'll have a chance to find out if you're the last bandit standing in a couple months as the game will drop on December 2nd for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation consoles.

When the action starts, it's every bandit for themselves! Rubber Bandits features three main game modes: make your getaway with the most loot (and come back to bust your opponents) in Heist mode, knock everyone out and be the last one standing in Brawl mode, and play solo or co-op against the AI to reach the end in Arcade mode. No matter how you choose to play, Rubber Bandits keeps the mayhem high with over a dozen lovably wild characters with different disguises. Rubber Bandits delivers multiple ways to unleash non-stop chaos as characters are hurled, torched, launched, and crushed with power-ups and every manner of weapon imaginable, from baguettes and chairs to rockets and swords! Take your chances in online and local multiplayer across 25 levels set in locations like a bank, museum, airport and more. Play online, locally or even two people at one PC.

Pick one of many classic robber disguises like cowboy outlaw, cat burglar, or banana suit.

Smash several different highly destructible levels in classic heist themes like The Bank, The Museum and The Casino.

Fight in a free-for-all thief brawl or team up for a 2v2.

Use 20 different weapons ranging from baguettes to rocket launchers.

OR use the debris from the destructible levels as improvised weapons!

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Rubber Bandits | Release Date Trailer #RubberBandits #ThatBanditsGame (https://youtu.be/qOlXlUKJ7Oc)