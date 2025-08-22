Posted in: Games, Owlcat Games, Video Games | Tagged:

Rue Valley Drops New Trailer With November Launch Date

Check out the latest trailer for the narrative RPG Rue Valley, as the game iwll arrive on PC platforms and consoles this November

Article Summary Rue Valley announces November 2025 release with a fresh narrative-driven trailer revealed at Gamescom.

Break a mysterious time loop in a small town, shaping your identity with every repetition and choice.

Interact with compelling characters, uncover secrets, and build up memories to solve Rue Valley's mysteries.

Striking 2D comic book visuals inspired by Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Disco Elysium style.

Developer Emotion Spark Studio and publisher Owlcat Games have released a new trailer for Rue Valley during Gamescom 2025, confirming the game's release date. First off, the trailer you see here provides a better look at the narrative aspects of the title, along with some gameplay footage, as you can truly see that artistic inspiration bleed through. Meanwhile, the game will be coming out on November 11 for PC via Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store, as well as all three major consoles.

Rue Valley

Break free from a mysterious time loop! Embark on a journey of self-discovery and resilience. Delve into the enigmatic depths of the small godforsaken town: Rue Valley. Each day feels like an uphill battle against the shadows of your own mind. Along the way, you will encounter a captivating ensemble of characters, each wrestling with their own emotional complexities and revealing hidden depths as you get to know them. Can you muster the courage to unravel the secrets of this temporal anomaly? Can you discover the strength within yourself to rise above adversity and forge a brighter tomorrow?

Craft Your Personality: Be a cold-hearted loner in one loop and a melodramatic loudmouth in the next. Rue Valley 's time loop resets everything, giving players the chance to experiment with their personalities, actions, and answers.

Be a cold-hearted loner in one loop and a melodramatic loudmouth in the next. 's time loop resets everything, giving players the chance to experiment with their personalities, actions, and answers. Store Your Memories: Important memories can be stored in a graph, unlocking unique interactions around the Rue Valley Motel and new mindsets to help build out the main character.

Important memories can be stored in a graph, unlocking unique interactions around the Rue Valley Motel and new mindsets to help build out the main character. Uncover the Secrets of Rue Valley: An anomaly has trapped the area around the Rue Valley Motel in a time loop. Experiment with the main character's actions each day until you have enough evidence to solve the mystery.

An anomaly has trapped the area around the Rue Valley Motel in a time loop. Experiment with the main character's actions each day until you have enough evidence to solve the mystery. 2D Parallax Artstyle: Rue Valley has an instantly recognizable, visually appealing comic book aesthetic inspired by Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Disco Elysium.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!