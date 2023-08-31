Posted in: Games, NACON, Video Games | Tagged: Big Ant Studios, Rugby 24

Rugby 24 Announced For Release In January 2024

Nacon has decided to push back the released of Rugby 24 to January 2024 in order to give them more time to work on the game

There was some interesting news from Nacon this morning as they revealed they will be pushing back the release of Rugby 24 all the way until January 2024. Along with developer Big Ant Studios, the company revealed the game will be delayed until January 30, 2024, as it will be released for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. The company issued the statement you see below on Twitter/X, citing that they needed more time to work on the game. To be honest, we're happy to give them after Rugby 22 was panned by many for being had to control and filled with flaws. So if they wanna take an extra four months to get it right, we're happy to give it to them.

"Ever since we began developing the game Rugby 24, our goal has been to create the best simulation and most complete game possible. The team has been working hard to adjust the gameplay, represent the sport as accurately as possible, and integrate all the officially licensed teams, which include over 130 countries and 15 leagues. With this massive expansion in content, the development of the game has taken more time than we originally planned, and we have also had difficulty gaining access to some of the top teams' players to capture 3D photos (photogrammetry) prior to the World Cup.

As we want to bring the most authentic and complete rugby game to date, we have taken the difficult decision to push back the Rugby 24 release date to January 30, 2024, on the eve of the Six Nations tournament. This extra time will also aid development and allow us to further enhance gameplay. While it is truly heartbreaking to miss the Rugby World Cup, we are convinced that this is the right decision, one that will enable you to experience your passion in a great game. Thank you for your understanding, patience, and support. See you soon with more information about Rugby 24."

