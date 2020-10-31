Ruined King: A League Of Legends Story Is Coming In Early 2021

Riot Forge revealed today that Ruined King: A League Of Legends Story will be coming to console and PC in Early 2021. The news was dropped during the League Of Legends World Championship, showing off a brand new trailer as they revealed the game will basically be out on every platform in the future, including Steam, the Epic Games Store, all three current consoles, and both next-gen consoles. Which it should be noted, this is the first time the LoL IP will be coming to consoles. We have more info and the trailer for you below as we now patiently wait to see when this will officially come out.

"Ruined King is a great way to expand the world of Runeterra for brand new players as well as our dedicated League Of Legends fans," said Head of Riot Forge at Riot Games, Leanne Loombe. "Ruined King will be the first single-player game to bring the LoL universe to both consoles and PC. We are excited to take this plunge into exploring stories and champions that players have enjoyed over the years, and can't wait for our players to embark on this new adventure with us." Ruined King: A League Of Legends Story is developed by Airship Syndicate (the creators of Battle Chasers: Nightwar and Darksiders Genesis, led by the legendary comic book artist Joe Madureira) and is the first game published by Riot Forge. This single-player and immersive turn-based RPG invites new players to the LoL universe as well as players entrenched in the lore to enjoy exploring its mysteries. The story is set in two regions of Runeterra, Bilgewater, a port town that is home to sea monster hunters, dock gangs, and smugglers from across the known world; and the Shadow Isles, a land cursed with the deadly Black Mist which shrouds the island and corrupts those it comes in contact with. In order to defeat a common and mysterious enemy, players will form an unlikely party of beloved League Of Legends champions – Miss Fortune, Illaoi, Braum, Yasuo, Ahri, and Pyke.