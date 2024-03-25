Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Lightfox Games, Mad Mushroom Media, Rumble Club

Rumble Club Announced For Late April Release On Steam

Lightfox Games and Mad Mushroom Media have confirmed they will release Rumble Club next month, completely free on multiple platforms.

Article Summary Rumble Club, a free brawler game, launches on April 23 on multiple platforms.

Expect a space-themed first season with new gear and levels for out-of-this-world fun.

Physics-based combat and multiple wild game modes promise non-stop arena action.

Enjoy cross-platform play with endless customization, from funky skins to emotes.

Indie game developer Lightfox Games and publisher Mad Mushroom Media confirmed the release date for Rumble Club, which is set to go live next month. This game will be a free physics-based brawler where players dive into a colorful set of levels where they will punch, push, throw, or trick opponents in an attempt to gain giddy glory. The game will launch on April 23 on Steam, Epic Game Store, iOS App Store, and Google Play Store. With the launch will come the first season of content, as it will feature an outer space theme sending you into the cosmos with new gear and levels. We have more info and the trailer here as we now wait out the next four weeks.

Rumble Club

In Rumble Club, quirky mechanics meet layered depth in physics-based and frenzied battles where players can deploy silly gadgets, collect funky skins, and explore different game modes. With cross-platform play and cross-save available for PC and mobile, players will be able to make progress, play with (or even punch!) their friends and foes across devices.

Physics-Based Combat – Who needs health bars? In Rumble Club, it's all physics. Pick up goofy gadgets (or just use your fists) and attempt to push, pull, punch, throw, or trick your opponents out of the Arena and into the Goop!

Who needs health bars? In Rumble Club, it's all physics. Pick up goofy gadgets (or just use your fists) and attempt to push, pull, punch, throw, or trick your opponents out of the Arena and into the Goop! Multiple Modes to Explore – Master a variety of game modes like Punch Royale, King of the Hill, and Sugar Rush, and play either solo or with a team in matches of up to 20 players. Event modes will be rotated daily, with new modes added each season, bringing even wackier twists to the game!

Master a variety of game modes like Punch Royale, King of the Hill, and Sugar Rush, and play either solo or with a team in matches of up to 20 players. Event modes will be rotated daily, with new modes added each season, bringing even wackier twists to the game! Play Anywhere – Cross-play, cross-save, cross-everything. Whether you're on PC or mobile, you can make progress, play, and punch your friends!

Cross-play, cross-save, cross-everything. Whether you're on PC or mobile, you can make progress, play, and punch your friends! Endless Customization – Pick your Skin, your Accessories, apply Paints to them, and equip hilarious emotes to show your style in the Arena and on the podium!

