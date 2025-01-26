Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Fanny Pack Studios, QUByte Interactive, Runa & The Chaikurú Legacy

Runa & The Chaikurú Legacy Arrives Later This Week

Runa & The Chaikurú Legacy has been given an official release date, as it will be released on PC via Steam later this week

Article Summary Runa & The Chaikurú Legacy launches on Steam this week, diving into Latin American culture.

Explore ancient Chaikurú civilization in a unique, 3D adventure platformer filled with challenges.

Join Runa's journey, facing mysterious threats in captivating, action-packed environments.

Solve puzzles, unlock skills, and collect artifacts in a world inspired by Latin American landscapes.

Indie game developer Fanny Pack Studios and publisher QUByte Interactive revealed the official release date for Runa & The Chaikurú Legacy. The game has you playing as the titular character on a 3D adventure through the ruins of an ancient civilization, as they make tons of references to Latin American culture throughout the title. Enjoy the info and trailer as the game arrives on January 29 on Steam.

Runa & The Chaikurú Legacy

A fantasy world like no other! Runa & the Chaikurú Legacy invites you to discover the mysteries buried deep in the ruins of the ancient Chaikurú civilization, in a classic and epic 3D adventure platformer. With action elements and several areas to explore, immerse yourself in a fascinating but also dark story, facing the mysteries hidden by The Company in this game full of fun puzzles and a gameplay for the whole family. A great story awaits you! Immerse yourself in the Red Lands to understand the mysterious Chaikurú civilization and unravel all its ancient secrets.

You will have to put yourself in the shoes of the brave Runa to face different threats that will seek to complicate our mission. Get ready to enjoy an unforgettable adventure full of excitement and challenge with our amazing 3D platformer, designed especially for lovers of classic video games on Steam! Discover a vast and wonderful world ready to be explored! Inspired by the beautiful scenery and culture of Latin America, different landscapes await you to play at your own pace, whether you are trying to find all the collectibles or looking for ways to solve the challenges.

A classic 3D adventure platformer game, with action and exploration elements, and automatic camera movements.

Join Runa, a curious and courageous adventurer, in her journey.

Uncover the mysteries of the ancient Chaikurú civilization and the Four Mystic Seeds in the vast space of Red Lands.

Explore the beautiful environments composed of ruins, jungles, rivers, waterfalls, caves and more!

Fight against varied and fantastic enemies, mastering the use of your boleadoras!

Overcome 3D platform obstacles and solve puzzles left by the Chaikurú to guard their secrets.

Unlock mystical skills to alter the environment and reach new scenarios.

Collect ancient and wacky artifacts from an old world.

