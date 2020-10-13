Rune II: Decapitated Edition Will Be Released In November

Ragnarok Game, LLC and Studio 369 revealed this week that Rune II: Decapitated Edition is on the way next month. The game has been given a lot of care by the studios after the debacle that happened to it during launch. Something that, as you can see in the description below, they like to remind you of frequently. This time around they have added an improved quest system, a new set of dungeons to explore with a ton of gangly beasts, a fresh combat mechanics system, and a skill system of godly abilities. This new edition of the game will be released on November 13th, 2020, and will give Steam players a chance to snag some exclusive Dragon Armor in the process. You can read more about the game below and check out the latest trailer showing off what's to come.

Abandoned and sabotaged by the original developers, Rune II was left in a state of disarray. Raised from the ashes by Studio 369, the game has now emerged for a Steam launch as a re-envisioned story of betrayal, rebirth and revenge. Severing that old human head has freed Rune II and it is now a glorious Viking adventure. In this journey to open the ultimate can of whoopass on Loki and save Midgard, you'll need heavy weapons, raucous friends, and lots and lots of mead. Call upon the power of the Viking deities Odin, Hel, or Thor to bless your quest to take down a God. Explore an expanded Midgard world with buildable villages and loot-filled dungeons. Battle savage hordes of enemies from Norse legends alone or online with friends. Experience brand new gameplay features including a skill tree system, improved combat mechanics, and a revamped quest system.