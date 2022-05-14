RuneScape Adds Updates To Fletching & Firemaking Skills

Jagex has sent out a new update to RuneScape this month as they have added new upgrades to both the fletching and firemaking skills. The update itself is pretty big, but we wouldn't call it a massive overhaul. It primarily introduces several high-level training methods in which you'll be able to apply and produce the best-in-slot Elder God arrows to halt Gielinor's most deadly threats. This content is primarily for high-level skillers ahead of the Double XP event that will be launched later this month. We have the full details of the changes below.

Following the dramatic finale of the Elder God Wars, Prehistoric Potterington's 'Accidental' Fletching & Firemaking Training Stations is a gameplay respite from the cataclysmic end to one of RuneScape's most iconic storylines. This update includes a series of new arrows with corresponding effects as well as new means of training Firemaking and Fletching. Complete the Extinction quest then meet with Prehistoric Potterington at the Anachronia Dinosaur Farm who has discovered three new methods to train Fletching and Firemaking using dinosaur eggs and zygomites,which are cute plant creatures as adorable as they are ancient. By incubating, feeding, and 'carestyling', these colourful critters, players will collect and combine the components of T95 Dinarrows entirely through skilling, then imbue them with one of four powerful Elder God combat effects.

Create Dinarrows and Elder God Arrows to stock quivers ahead of upcoming content involving infernal adversaries or sell them to make a fortune at The Grand Exchange. Players can also look forward to the return of the Double XP LIVE event from Friday 20 May until Monday, 30 May – the first since February. Get the most out of the skill grind with 48 hours of a Double XP bonus to use over the course of 10 days. An XP timer will begin at the time of login and stop at logout so RuneScape's skill community can make the most of this limited time event. RuneScape's Yak Track is also back from May 30th until July 24th, where players can get their hands on Iaia themed cosmetic rewards and pets by taking part in fun and varied tasks in Gielinor.