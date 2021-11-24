RuneScape Brings Back The Party Hat For 20th Anniversary

Jagex has decided to bring back a special item for the 20th Anniversary of RuneScape as players can get the Party Hat. Once a fabled rare item, then obtained and sought after, it hasn't been in the game for a very long time as something you could actually acquire through conventional means. You'd have to find and trade money for it to people who were willing to give it up. And even then it's a rarity unless you find someone with a ton of gold and the other not caring about nostalgia. But now you can get the crowns again in the latest event, as you have until January 3rd, 2022 to claim a new one through a special event before they're gone again for another 20 years. You can find more details about the event below as we wish you the best of luck in snagging one.

The original Party Hats were exclusively available to players two decades ago in RuneScape's 2001 Christmas event. The hats were introduced as a festive novelty cosmetic item and intended to be worthless and disposable as they didn't provide the wearer any benefits or stat bonuses, leading to many players immediately discarding them. However, those that held onto their Party Hats of the years became the elite few and the hats themselves became an investment. The rarity of the item, coupled with the significance of owning a Party Hat as a status symbol for players who had been with the game since the beginning, saw demand soar.

Over the years, Party Hats were changing hands between players for millions of gold pieces and, in 2015, they hit 2.1billion gold – the maximum value tradable in a single transaction on RuneScape's Grand Exchange. The hats now play a pivotal role in the RuneScape economy as investments, cash placements, staked items, and collectables. After the 2001 event, Party Hats were never made available again – until now. Today's in-game launch of The Golden Party Hat Hunt once again gives RuneScape members the chance to earn what could become a tradable rare item.

To become the proud owner of a Golden Party Hat, players need to complete various objectives to earn golden shards. Once eight shards have been collected, players then work their milliner's magic to combine the shards into a Golden Party Hat. The event is not only time-limited to the end of the year, but Golden Party Hats are also limited to one per player, making these new adornments a worthy investment. Furthermore, to recognise such a momentous occasion, the Grand Exchange will be transformed into a Golden Party Hat winter wonderland.