RuneScape Releases Fort Forinthry: New Foundations Jagex has a new upddate for people to play in RuneScape as players can jump into Fort Forinthry: New Foundations today.

Jagex has launched a new storyline into RuneScape's new Fort Forinthry thread, as players can now experience the New Foundations update today. According to the devs, this new update adds several methods for improving the construction skill, as well as sets up the foundation for the next year of RuneScape storylines and gives you new ways of earning XP in the game while you're away from the game. You can read more details about the update below.

"Fort Forinthry: New Foundations is the first update in the Fort Forinthry storyline that will see players become dux, dukes, and duchesses of a fort built by their own hands. Following the epic conclusion of the Elder God Wars, this story begins closer to home. As Zamorakian forces threaten Gielinor, players are asked by King Roald and Queen Ellamaria to construct a fort on the edge of The Wilderness. In this initial update, players will begin building their fort and the first four buildings, each with their own gameplay bonuses. Across the Fort Forinthry storyline, players will aspire to be master craftworkers as they use a new construction skilling method to progressively build a fort over the course of several game updates. As the fort increases in size, new benefits and bonuses will unlock. Best of all, with a low skill requirement, this content is perfect for new players that joined during the recent Fresh Start Worlds event."

"In the Workshop, players will access the new construction training method, be able to make their own planks at the new sawmill, and access workbenches for other skills. In the Chapel, players can work on their Prayer skills and burn any herb as incense to train even faster. In the Command Centre, players will take the control of their duchy by remotely managing other content they've unlocked, like their port or base camp. The Town Hall introduces a brand new feature for RuneScape. After the hall is built, players will accrue Rest XP, which is automatically earned over time when logged out, as well as through skilling in the fort. Rest XP can be converted into Bonus XP in any skill. This allows players to make gradual progress even when not actively playing."