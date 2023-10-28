Posted in: Games, Jagex, Nerd Food, Runescape, Video Games | Tagged: cookbook, insight editions

RuneScape: The Official Cookbook Has Been Announced

Wanna cook as if you were making food in the world of Gielinor? Jagex and Insight Editions are releasing RuneScape: The Official Cookbook.

Article Summary "RuneScape: The Official Cookbook" has been announced by Jagex and Insight Editions.

The cookbook is written by Sandra Rosner and Jarrett Melendez, both known for nerdy cookbooks.

Over 50 recipes are included, which are inspired by the game's world and its characters.

Every purchase includes a code for an exclusive Chef’s Outfit in the RuneScape game.

Would you like to make food as if you were a part of the world of RuneScape? Good news! The game now has its own cookbook being released. Jagex has partnered up with publisher Insight Editions to create this new book full of recipes that have been catered to the characters, items, creatures, and world in general from the long-running MMORPG. The book has been penned by Sandra Rosner and Jarrett Melendez, both of whom have created nerdy cookbooks in the past, so they were both perfect choices to pick and choose recipes that fit the world of Gielinor. You can pre-order the book now for $28 through various websites, as it will be released sometime in the Spring of 2024.

"Embark on a culinary quest through the fantastic, storied world of Gielinor, experiencing recipes from and inspired by Jagex's beloved games. Written by Sandra Rosner (World of Warcraft: The Dragonflight Codex) with recipes developed by Jarrett Melendez (My Pokémon Baking Book), more than 50 recipes will chart the course for a legendary quest through hallowed RuneScape lore that includes a vast array of savory and sweet dishes from some of the game's most delicious moments like the "Recipe for Disaster Quest!" Among other treats, adventurers can look forward to creating their very own incarnations of the beloved Baked Potato, Cake (four ways), stackable Purple Sweets, and gnome specialties from Gianne's Restaurant!"

"While the call to adventure will always require will and a certain amount of daring, inexperienced kitchen crusaders need not worry. Full-color photography, step-by-step instructions, and a wide variety of recipes for all skill levels ensure that even novice cooks need not fear the Culinaromancer! Each copy of the cookbook comes with a code for a new and exclusive Chef's Outfit, which RuneScape players can redeem in the game."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!