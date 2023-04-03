RuneScape To Launch Fort Forinthry: Unwelcome Guests Next Week Jagex has revealed the next addition to RuneScape as players will soon experience Fort Forinthry: Unwelcome Guests.

Jagex revealed this week that they will be releasing the next update to RuneScape with Fort Forinthry: Unwelcome Guests, as it arrives next Monday. This brand new addition to the Fort Foundry arc of content that they've been releasing for the game, this new addition will have you joining forces with the fan-favorite NPC, The Raptor. Working with them, you'll venture off on this Slayer-focused mini-quest as you will have to leave the safety of the Fort and venture off into the unpredictable and harrowing Wilderness to hunt monsters. But at least you're not alone, so that's something! The content will officially launch on April 10, bringing with it more content to expand Fort Forinthry with the inclusion of the Guardhouse, and boosts to their Slayer skill. We have more info on the next update for you below.

"Following the events of the Fort Forinthry: Murder on the Border, the Fort is facing a growing threat of an unexplained horde of undead wandering the perimeter. RuneScape players will join forces with their new Slayer Master, The Raptor, to vanquish the horde and investigate where this brand-new type of enemy is coming from. "Unwelcome Guests" will give players their first encounter with the villainous necromancer, Zemouregal, whose role in the story will be explained in coming updates. Fort Forinthry: Unwelcome Guests introduces four brand-new slayer creatures, including the Fetid Zombie, Bound Skeleton, Risen Ghost, and Armored Phantom. Players that conquer these new fiends will earn Slayer Trophies, which provide increasing rewards, buffs, and a rare drop of a new two-handed magic ability. As with all Fort Forinthry updates, the Construction skill will play a vital role in continuing the story. Players will build the Guardhouse, which will provide additional buffs for the Slayer skill, which include additional damage bonuses and higher spawn rates for Elite monsters."