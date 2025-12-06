Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Goonswarm Games, Postal: Bullet Paradise, Running With Scissors

Running With Scissors Cancels Postal: Bullet Paradise Over AI Claims

After getting heavy criticism for the heavy use of Generative AI in the game's development, Postal: Bullet Paradise has been canceled

Article Summary Postal: Bullet Paradise canceled after backlash over use of generative AI in development

Gamers criticized the project for relying on AI-generated assets instead of human creators

Running With Scissors cites brand damage and lost trust in developer Goonswarm Games

Company promises upcoming Postal projects will focus on human-driven development

Earlier this week, Running With Scissors revealed their latest game on the way, Postal: Bullet Paradise. Now, that game has been scrapped over claims of AI use in development. Earlier this week, the game was revealed on December 3, as the title was being developed by Goonswarm Games. After the trailer you see above was revealed to the public, the game got heavy criticism from gamers for its clear use of Generative AI to make it. Just two days later, the team issued the statement you see below, officially canceling the game.

After revealing Postal: Bullet Paradise, a title Running With Scissors was planning on publishing but not developing, we've been overwhelmed with negative responses from our concerned Postal Community. The strong feedback from them is that elements of the game are very likely AI-generated and thus has caused extreme damage to our brand and our company reputation. We've always been, and will always be, transparent with our community. Our trust in the development team is broken; therefore, we've killed the project.

We have a lot of good things coming (some you know and some you don't). Since forming Running With Scissors in 1996, we've always said that our fans are part of the team. Our priority is to always do right by the millions who support the Postal franchise. We are grateful for the opportunity to make the games we want to play, and will continue to focus on our new projects and updates coming in 2026 and beyond. We can't wait to share more!

In case it has not become abundantly clear, most gamers have become anti-AI in terms of game creation, especially in the fallout of seeing so many video game studios issue massive layoffs in what some predict is the next wave of AAA titles using AI slop rather than using human developers and artists, as well as other staff in vital areas. If public backlash was able to sway a company like RWS to kill a project over it, we can only imagine what the backlash will be like when it comes to bigger titles that might be revealing new games this month. Fingers crossed the next Postal project is an all-human endeavor. And to any developer who thinks using AI over people is going to get any kind of welcomed praise, you now know it isn't.

