Rustler Will Drop Into Early Access On February 18th

Modus Games and Games Operators, along with developer Jutsu Games, revealed that Rustler will be coming to Steam's Early Access. The game was revealed back in December just before everyone went on holiday break, essentially promoting itself as the medieval time's version of Grand Theft Auto. The game doesn't have a proper release date yet, but it will be getting an Early Access build, which will drop onto the platform on February 18th, 2021. Before the game heads to Early Access, you can play a Prologue of it, completely free on Steam as we speak, which will help you get integrated into the game and figure out what kind of world and whatnot you're going to be working in.

In Rustler, you'll play as anti-hero Guy, a brigand determined to win The Great Tournament for its grand prize of the princess' hand in marriage. Saddle up and prepare to complete quests to win The Great Tournament, terrorize townspeople, shoot cows into the sky, and cause absolute mayhem as a medieval thug! Grand Theft Horse: Wreak havoc in a medieval world inspired by classic GTA gameplay.

Wear the Crown: As a poor civilian, you'll need to get creative in order to win the Great Tournament. Form weird alliances, double cross your foes, and dig up dinosaur skeletons (because, why not?).

A Medieval Sandbox: How you progress is up to you. Spend your time completing quests, wreaking havoc and having a laugh at the expense of others!

A Lot of Horsin' Around: Shoot cows into the sky, drag your neighbors through the mud, toss some holy hand grenades, or draw fancy pictures in the field with a plow.

Minstrelsy of Power: Hire a musical companion to play the tunes you like and add a powerful soundtrack to your adventures.