Saber Interactive Announces New Racer Dakar Desert Rally

Saber Interactive announced a brand new racing title this week with Dakar Desert Rally, which will be coming out later in 2022. This one is being designed to be one of the most all-encompassing off-road rally racing games ever made, as they want you to experience racing across some of the toughest terrains on the planet. Whether that be through motorcycles, cars, trucks, quads, or SSVs. The announcement trailer for it, which we have below, looks pretty fun. But the majority of that is just for show and doesn't really reflect gameplay, so we won't know until we get closer to release how well they're able to capture it. So for now, enjoy the trailer as we wait to hear more.

Dakar Desert Rally is the biggest and most epic off-road rally racing adventure ever developed. Dakar Desert Rally captures the genuine speed and excitement of Amaury Sport Organisation's largest rally race on the planet, featuring a wide variety of licensed vehicles from the world's top makers, including motorcycles, cars, trucks, quads and SSVs. The game offers unique challenges for off-road simulation diehards and casual racing fans alike. Compete in fierce online multiplayer races or navigate the vast wilds in single-player offline. Over 30 stages of full rally racing from the official 2020 and 2021 Dakar Rally races with officially licensed vehicles, teams and pilots across multiplayer and single-player modes. All across an immense open world that doesn't limit you to tracks and roads. The game also supports a wide array of steering wheels for the ultimate driving experience. Featuring all four seasons and a full day-night cycle. Whether facing billowing sandstorms, blazing desert sunlight, grueling rain and snow, or deep mud, you'll need to overcome the elements and your competition to win. In true Dakar fashion, you can tow and rescue a competitor out of a jam for extra repair points. Who knows — you might need the favor returned down the road.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Dakar Desert Rally – Announce Trailer (https://youtu.be/MuTdsCLimJ4)