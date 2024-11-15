Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: SAG-AFTRA

SAG-AFTRA Reveals Independent Agreement for Video Game Localization

SAG-AFTRA has introduced a new independent agreement this week for video game localization, as they continue to strike against the industry

SAG-AFTRA announced this week they have introduced new terms for the Independent Interactive Localization Agreement. The agreement is basically a streamlined version of the base terms from the union's Tiered Budget Independent Interactive Media Agreement, which "covers localization of video game projects produced in a language other than English." The new version introduces A.I. protections and expanded session and voiceprint options for both principal and atmospheric roles. We have more info about it below from the announcement, and you can read the body of the document on their website.

With over 130 video game projects currently signed to the union's interim and independent agreements, SAG-AFTRA hopes this new Independent Interactive Localization Agreement will benefit companies who are willing to agree to the union's terms by allowing them to hire SAG-AFTRA talent. The agreement will also provide employment opportunities to performers who work in video game localization — a process in which an actor replaces the dialogue from a foreign language to English.

SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director & Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland said, "This new agreement is the next step in our strategy to increase opportunities for companies that agree to reasonable A.I. protections. When companies agree to the terms SAG-AFTRA members need to keep their livelihoods sustainable, then those companies can immediately benefit from the incredible work of our performers, while recalcitrant companies' projects stagnate during the strike."

Interactive Media Agreement Negotiating Committee Chair Sarah Elmaleh said, "Many brilliant, beloved games come to market in the U.S. from other countries, projects which need highly skilled localizing performers, and those performers absolutely deserve robust, enforceable A.I. protections. Many such companies have already signed Interim Localization Agreements in proud demonstration of their respect for their actors, and we hope that the updated terms in the Independent Interactive Localization Agreement will create even more opportunities for them to collaborate with U.S. union talent."

