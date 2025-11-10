Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Lillymo Games, Saint Slayer: Spear of Sacrilege

Saint Slayer: Spear of Sacrilege Announced For 2026

Saint Slayer: Spear of Sacrilege has been announced for a 2026 release, as the game has released a free demo for everyone to play on Steam

Article Summary Saint Slayer: Spear of Sacrilege is an 8-bit, Castlevania-inspired action game set in 17th-century Europe.

Play as Rudiger, wielding the Spear of Sacrilege, to stop Father Pacer’s demonic uprising in the Holy Roman Empire.

Features include 21 handcrafted stages, two-player co-op with friendly fire, and seven challenging boss fights.

Enjoy pixel art, a killer chiptune soundtrack, animal familiars, unlockables, and multiple playthrough rewards.

Indie game developer and publisher Lillymo Games has revealed its latest title on the way, as it goes 8-bit old-school with Saint Slayer: Spear of Sacrilege. Pretty much paying homage to Castlevania and other titles of the same ilk, this is an NES-style 2D action game in which you play a hunter-like figure named Rudiger armed with the aforementioned Spear of Sacrilege, going through several stages, taking on all sorts of enemies, as you attempt to rid the world of their evil. All of which takes place in a fictionalized version of late-17th-Century Europe. Will you be able to save the Holy Roman Empire from the corrupt Catholic priest Father Pacer? The game has a free demo available for you to try out right now, as well as the trailer above to check out, as the game will arrive in Q1 2026.

Saint Slayer: Spear of Sacrilege

The year is 1698. A mysterious figure named Father Pacer has shattered the peace negotiated after the War of the Grand Alliance, obsessively and violently stealing Catholic relics throughout the Holy Roman Empire. Can the ex-soldier-turned-farmer Rudiger protect his people from a power-mad priest and his horde of monsters and minions? Can he become Saint Slayer? Wield your spear in a Castlevania-inspired hack-and-slash adventure featuring a killer chiptune soundtrack, crunchy pixelated gore, and relentless gothic atmosphere. Travel through 21 handcrafted stages, alone or in 2-player co-op (with friendly fire!), and face down seven monstrous bosses in your quest against a demonic uprising.

A robust, 21-stage single player campaign… that can be played entirely in two-player co-op

Stunning, gory, and atmospheric NES-era pixel art

Killer 8-bit chiptune soundtrack

Seven intense boss fights

Find and befriend animal familiars

Unlockable upgrades and bonuses galore

Player choice: Help or hurt those in your path!

Rewards multiple playthroughs with challenges, achievements, and passwords

