Saints Row Releases Doc Ketchum's Murder Circus DLC

Get ready to see a different kind of show come to Santo Ileos, as Saints Row released Doc Ketchum’s Murder Circus DLC this week.

Deep Silver has released a brand new DLC this week for the most recent Saints Row game, as players can head to Doc Ketchum's Murder Circus. The latest expansion for the game comes after a major free update, which transformed the game's Boot Hill District and added a much-requested Cheats app to your phone to aid in the help and the chaos. The content will throw you into a trash circus that provides multiple opportunities for major cash, but also has dangers around every corner. Will you be able to make it to the end of the show? We got more details below and a video showing it off.

"Saints Row: Doc Ketchum's Murder Circus is the second of three DLC expansions coming to Saints Row this summer, introducing a new standalone solo mode with a horde-style gameplay loop in the competitive setup of Doc Ketchum's underground game show sensation. The DLC comes with four new playable characters, each with its own unique skill set. Saints Row expansion pass holders can now enter Doc Ketchum's Murder Circus, while those without a ticket can purchase the DLC now. New Birmingham Island is the Doc's very own creepy circus version of the Boot Hill District. The revamped area is available to all players and arrives as part of Saints Row's latest free content update alongside a new Cheat App mode and even more quality-of-life improvements and fixes.

Doc Ketchum's Murder Circus DLC for Expansion Pass holders is out now and available to buy separately

The free Boot Hill update launched in June is available for all players and includes: A visual revamp of the Boot Hill District with new things to discover The new Cheats App Mode that comes with 20 clean and 18 dirty cheats New cosmetics and items like the Pony Tail and Doc's Medicine Cart Horse Quality-of-life improvements on missions, Criminal Ventures, Side Hustles, Skills, and more



