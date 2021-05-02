Saints Row The Third Remastered Comes To Steam Later This Month

Remastered with enhanced graphics, Steelport the original city of sin, has never looked so good as it drowns in sex, drugs and guns. Years after taking Stilwater for their own, the Third Street Saints have evolved from street gang to household brand name, with Saints sneakers, Saints energy drinks and Johnny Gat bobblehead dolls all available at a store near you. The Saints are kings of Stilwater, but their celebrity status has not gone unnoticed. The Syndicate, a legendary criminal fraternity with pawns in play all over the globe, has turned its eye on the Saints and demands tribute.

Refusing to kneel to the Syndicate, you take the fight to Steelport, a once-proud metropolis reduced to a struggling city of sin under Syndicate control. Take a tank skydiving, call in a satellite-targeted airstrike on a Mexican wrestling gang, and fight against a highly-trained military force by your lonesome in the most outlandish gameplay scenarios ever seen. Weapons of Crass Destruction – It's one thing to defeat your enemies. It's another to humiliate them. Hover jets, human cannonball cars and outrageous melee weapons are all part of the fun. Crazy Character Customisation – Create the most outlandish characters ever seen, from washed-up celebrities to maskless ninja pirates. Inside every sinner, there is a Saint. Who will you become?

Over The Top Co-op – Fly solo or play online with a homie. Give freefall skydiving a try, landing in your partner's flaming pickup as you make a desperate run toward a heavily armed Syndicate base. Steelport is always more fun with a friend. All DLC included – All three expansion mission packs and 30 pieces of DLC from the original version.