Saints Row: The Third Remastered Will Be A Free Upgrade On Next-Gen

Good news for PS5 and Xbox Series X owners looking to play Saints Row: The Third Remastered as the game will have a free upgrade. Deep Silver announced this morning that the game will be released on both next-gen consoles on May 25th, a few days after the PC versions of the game. But those with the game on either console will be getting a free upgrade as the devs will be giving those versions the same dynamic improvements as the PC version. Meaning visually, the game's engine is now able to run at a much higher performance, which will present improvements to the lighting, texture resolution, and other visuals thanks in part to the hardware of both consoles. You can read more about it below from the team as the game will be released next week on console.