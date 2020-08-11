Sam Fisher From Splinter Cell Joins Rainbow Six Siege

Ubisoft dropped some interesting news out of the blue today as Rainbow Six Siege will be getting Sam Fisher from Splinter Cell. Every three months or so, the devs drop a new update into the game adding new operators, maps, content, updates, and more. So we've kinda been waiting for a few weeks to see what the next installment would bring to the game. Up until now a lot of the operators have had an original spin to them and haven't really pulled from other titles or made an effort to do a crossover like this. There had been rumor online that there might be some sort of involvement with Splinter Cell online, but the fact that we're getting one of the game's main characters to play with is a shock and a half. Especially one that has a deep connection with a lot of Ubisoft fans.

Sam is being introduced as part of the next Operation, simply known as Shadow Legacy. And he is the first of these new set of operations to feature only a single character addition, which as we learned about back in February, is the plan the company will be going with moving forward to make things simpler. As for Sam himself, by the looks of it, we're not getting him in his prime, we're getting a grizzled vet who may or may not have been hiding out. Decked out in a bomber jacket and sporting a new beard, it could be in storylines that he's been brought in to teach the team some new tricks. Whatever the case may be, we're guessing we'll learn more about it more in the coming weeks as the regional online tournaments for Rainbow Six Siege start to conclude in place of the now-canceled Six Major 2020.