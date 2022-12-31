Sam & Max: The Devil's Playhouse Remastered Is Coming In 2023

Some cool news to close out 2022 as Skunkape announced that they will be releasing Sam & Max: The Devil's Playhouse Remastered in 2023. If you're not familiar with this title, the game was originally released in 2010 by Telltale Games as one of their first major titles, playing into the episodic content the company became known for by releasing five episodes across five months for players to dive into a chapter at a time. It was, for that moment, a pretty groundbreaking experience as they were able to tell a wacky but concise tale from chapter to chapter. Obviously, what Telltale used to be is no longer around, but many of the developers who originally worked on the game are now working for Skunkape, which makes it the perfect home for a remaster.

The trailer is a whole thirty seconds long and it doesn't really show off any of the game's content beyond settings that you'd be familiar with, looking a little more glossy than they once were. But you get the perfect glimpse into what the team has planned for this game. We're guessing they won't be following the same monthly release of content as they once did, but that's fine, as having all five chapters will be amazing to check out together instead of waiting. Enjoy the trailer below as we now wait for a release date.

"Wield psychic powers against fearsome foes in epic comedy saga over five episodes An otherworldy power for controlling matter and space calls to the strongest and strangest who might wield it — intergalactic warlords and eldritch gods, under-dwellers and scholars of the arcane. Gaming's greatest dog and rabbit sleuths Sam & Max seek the power's ancient secrets, as manic Max gains shape shifting, teleportation, mind reading, and future vision abilities for battling these foes. The saga plays out in a surreal five-episode symphony of mayhem that gets deeper and more twisted with each episode."