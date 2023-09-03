Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Samsung, Video Games | Tagged: Memory Card

Samsung Announces New Pro Ultimate Memory Cards

Samsung has revealed a new line of Pro Ultimate Memory Cards, designed to capture and store long-form videos for content creators.

Samsung revealed a new line of memory cards to help out professional content creators as they unveiled their Pro Ultimate Memory Cards. These are basically designed for high-capacity video capturing and storage for people who do long-form videos, livestreams, even utilizing SD and micro-SD cards in drones. We got the rundown of them below, as they are now on sale through the company's website.

"The Samsung PRO Ultimate microSD and full-size SD cards boast an industry-leading standard with read speeds of up to 200MB/s and write speeds of up to 130MB/s. The Samsung PRO Ultimate is an ideal choice for professionals thanks to its durable and reliable performance with its controller's enhanced Error Correction Code engine and multi-proof protection features that ensure safer data storage. The PRO Ultimate underscores Samsung technical innovations, setting an industry-leading standard with read speeds of up to 200MB/s and write speeds of up to 130MB/s."

"These high speeds, regardless of capacity, allow for the seamless transfer of heavy-duty files such as 4K ultra-high definition (UHD) and Full HD (FHD) video with Video Speed Class 30 (V30) support. That means a game can load in as quickly as 31.5 seconds, 200 photos can transfer from PC to card in as fast as .6 seconds, and one 1.3GB movie can transfer from PC to card in as swiftly as 11.2 seconds. To meet consumer needs for the ability to manage large volumes of content and quick transfers to other devices, the PRO Ultimate microSD card showcases an Application Performance Class 2 (A2) that deliver high speeds and increased multi-tasking capabilities."

28-nanometer controller has a 37% improvement in power efficiency compared to previous lines, meaning less recharging

UHS-I interface capable of transferring heavy-duty files in seconds

72-hour water protection in submersion of up to 2 meters deep

Drop-proof protection from heights of up to 5 meters; PRO Ultimate SD card provides shock protection of up to 1,500g

Wear-out protection for up to 10,000 swipes

X-ray and magnetic protection; can operate in extreme temperatures ranging from -13°F to 185°F.

10-year limited warranty

Extensive compatibility with Android smartphones, tablets, handheld game consoles, action cameras, drones, PCs and more for PRO Ultimate microSD card

