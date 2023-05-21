This Is How Shadow Raids Will Work In Pokémon GO How will Shadow Raids work in Pokémon GO? What are Purified Gems? What are Shadow Shards? Here's what we now know about this new mechanic.

In the past, the only way to catch Shadow Pokémon in Pokémon GO was to battle Team GO Rocket Grunts, Leaders, and Giovanni. (And, of course, the rare — too rare — Jessie and James feature.) Now, mobile developer Niantic introduces Shadow Raids to Pokémon GO which will include multiple new mechanics. Let's take a closer look at what we currently know about Shadow Raids.

This is what Niantic has to say about the arrival of Shadow Raids in Pokémon GO:

Team GO Rocket's machinations have led them to their latest and greatest plan: taking over Gyms with their Shadow Pokémon! In Shadow Raids, Trainers can take on powerful Shadow Raid Bosses, and have the chance to catch new Pokémon partners—if they can successfully defeat the Shadow Raid Boss, that is. Trainers can gather their friends for a better chance at victory in Shadow Raids. While Team GO Rocket will be taking over a number of Gyms, those they've left untouched may still host other raids. Trainers cannot join Shadow Raids using Remote Raid Passes, and Shadow Raids do not reward a team bonus for Premier Balls.

The last bit has already been the subject of controversy. Niantic has nerfed Remote Raids by limiting the number that Trainers can do per day and increasing the prices. They have now introduced three types of Raids that cannot be accessed remotely: Tier Four Community Day Raids, Elite Raids, and Shadow Raids.

Niantic continues:

At Gyms hosting Shadow Raids, you'll find that Team GO Rocket has placed especially powerful Shadow Pokémon as Raid Bosses. Three-star and five-star Shadow Raid Bosses will grow enraged as you battle them, boosting their attack and defense. Continue to hold your ground and weaken the Shadow Raid Bosses to subdue them.

The first Tier Five Shadow Raid will feature Shadow Mewtwo. This is the first time that Shadow Mewtwo will be able to be encountered in its Shiny form. Remember that Shadows cannot be traded, so this is going to be the most coveted type of Shiny Legendary that can possibly be caught in the game.

There's more. We're getting new Items in-game called Shadow Shards and Purified Gems. Here's what we know:

You can subdue Shadow Raid Bosses using Purified Gems, a new item that can be assembled from Shadow Shards. Shadow Shards are mysterious gem pieces that may be dropped by Team GO Rocket. Gather enough shards to use Professor Willow's newly invented Shard Refiner, and you'll be rewarded with a Purified Gem.

The closest comparison seems to be the Mysterious Components, which drop from Team GO Rocket Grunts. These combine into a Rocket Radar, which allows you to locate and battle Team GO Rocket Leaders.

The announcement continues:

There are multiple ways Purified Gems can assist your battle against enraged Shadow Raid Bosses. When you use a Purified Gem during a Shadow Raid, the enraged Shadow Raid Boss's attack and defense will be lowered temporarily. This can give you the opening you need! You and your fellow Trainers can use more than one Purified Gem during a Shadow Raid. If used at the same time, their effects will stack. If enough Purified Gems are used, the enraged Shadow Raid Boss will be subdued—returned to its non-enraged state—which might give you the edge you need to defeat it!

While it sounds clear, this is also something I'm going to have to see in action and play myself. I always want to give Bleeding Cool readers the best possible Pokémon GO information, so stay tuned for more details on these Shadow Raids as they are introduced into gameplay.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!