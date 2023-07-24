Posted in: eSports, Fortnite, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Galaxy Cup 4, samsung

Samsung Calls All Fortnite Players To Compete In The Galaxy Cup 4

Samsung is returning with an all-new Fortnite competition as they partner with Epic Games to bring you the Galaxy Cup 4 next week.

Samsung and Epic Games have teamed up again for another Fortnite competition, as the two will challenge players in the Galaxy Cup 4. As you can tell by the name alone, they've done a few of these in the past, as players have competed for bragging right and some cool cosmetics. The downside (at least, if you're an esports pro who only wants to get paid) is that there's no cash prize on the line. What is on the line is bragging rights and some in-game merch, as it is a solo competition where everyone is out for themselves. So if you manage to place high in this one, you got chops to say you're one of the best of the best. Also, unlike in previous years, you'll be able to compete on more than just Android phones (hence, Samsung's promotion for this). We got more info for you below on the event as players will be able to compete in it from July 29th-30th.

It's that time of year again! The Galaxy Cup, presented by Samsung, is back in Fortnite, and this year it's out of this world, with more prizes than ever before. Additionally, for the first time in Galaxy Cup history, the tournament will be open to players on Android devices on July 29 and players across all Fortnite-supported platforms on July 30. The Galaxy Cup 4 will kick off July 29th through July 30th and will be a Solo Zero Build competition. As always, Samsung Galaxy users can join the competitive fun through their Fortnite-supported devices, such as Galaxy Smartphones and now the Samsung Gaming Hub, accessible via Samsung Smart TVs. During the Galaxy Cup, the top-performing players for each day will earn the following prizes:



Galaxy Crossfade Outfit + Crossfade's Equalizer Back Bling

Spinback Slicer Pickaxe

Crossfade's Galaxy Wrap

BPM Breakdown Emote

