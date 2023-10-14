Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Sand Land

Sand Land Reveals English Dub Voice Cast In New Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Sand Land, as the team at Bandai Namco have revealed the voice cast for the English dub version.

Bandai Namco took time this week to reveal the English dub voice cast for their upcoming video game rendition of Sand Land. The English VO cast has some interesting choices as you'll hear Risa Mei, John Lipow, and Shawn Smith, among others, lend their voices to this unique cast of characters. We have the full rundown from the company below, along with new images and a trailer showing off some of the cast. The game will be released sometime in 2024.

"In Sand Land, Beelzebub and his rag-tag crew of demons and humans must roam the wastelands on foot or in various combat-capable vehicles to uncover the many secrets dragging down this post-apocalyptic world. Traverse the desert on foot or in vehicles, experience an exciting mix of action, hand-to-hand and vehicular combat, uncover secrets to overcome obstacles, and take on a diverse assortment of mighty foes in order to save the day – and ultimately get un-grounded by your father, Lucifer, so you can play video games again."

Beelzebub: The Fiend Prince himself is taking to the desert wastelands in search of water. Though he typically seeks the latest video games or the perfect prank to play on his friends, Beelzebub is taking on a more heroic role with Rao to help all the inhabitants of the wasteland. Beelzebub is voiced by Risa Mei .

The Fiend Prince himself is taking to the desert wastelands in search of water. Though he typically seeks the latest video games or the perfect prank to play on his friends, Beelzebub is taking on a more heroic role with Rao to help all the inhabitants of the wasteland. Beelzebub is voiced by . Rao: Sporting a jaunty hat paired with a mean pair of shorts and knee-high socks to complete his off-duty but ready-for-action look, Rao is one of the good guys. Tired of seeing his fellow humans suffer under the King of Sand Land's water hoarding, it's Rao who seeks out the help of the demons to try and find fresh water. Rao is voiced by John Lipow .

Sporting a jaunty hat paired with a mean pair of shorts and knee-high socks to complete his off-duty but ready-for-action look, Rao is one of the good guys. Tired of seeing his fellow humans suffer under the King of Sand Land's water hoarding, it's Rao who seeks out the help of the demons to try and find fresh water. Rao is voiced by . Thief: One of Beelzebub's loyal advisors and a crafty demon in general, Thief naturally has a penchant for stealing. But on top of his sticky fingers, Thief is also as strong as he is wise. He can use his cunning intellect to help the group overcome any obstacle in their path. Thief is voiced by Owen Thomas .

One of Beelzebub's loyal advisors and a crafty demon in general, Thief naturally has a penchant for stealing. But on top of his sticky fingers, Thief is also as strong as he is wise. He can use his cunning intellect to help the group overcome any obstacle in their path. Thief is voiced by . Lucifer: Beelzebub's father and the king of all demons, Lucifer is the one spurring on Beelzebub to take on Rao's request (and forbidding him from playing video games until he finishes his tasks). Lucifer is voiced by Keith Silverstein .

Beelzebub's father and the king of all demons, Lucifer is the one spurring on Beelzebub to take on Rao's request (and forbidding him from playing video games until he finishes his tasks). Lucifer is voiced by . General Are: As one of the top soldiers in the Sand Land Royal Army, General Are is a persistent thorn in the side of Rao. General Are is voiced by Andrew Lander .

As one of the top soldiers in the Sand Land Royal Army, General Are is a persistent thorn in the side of Rao. General Are is voiced by . Supreme Commander Zeu: Players will have to learn more about Supreme Commander Zeu as they progress through the story, but it would be safe to assume that Zeu is one bad dude. Supreme Commander Zeu is voiced by Shawn Smith.

