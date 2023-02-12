Sandbox VR & Netflix Announced New Squid Game VR Title Squid Game will be getting a new multiplayer VR experience as Netflix will bring the series to Sandbox VR sometime this year.

Sandbox VR and Netflix revealed they have partnered up on a brand new VR experience, as they will put you into the world of Squid Game. As you might suspect, the game will bring all of the challenges and excitement of the Squid Game challenges to a VR room where you and your friends will compete against each other to survive until the end. Right now, the plan is to release this new experience sometime in late 2023, but a date hasn't been set for it. You can read more about what they have planned below.

"Sandbox VR is creating the future of entertainment by building the world's most immersive experiences using bleeding-edge virtual reality technology. Their patented motion-tracking technology, which captures the movements of a player's entire body, combines with a high-quality haptic system to provide players with unprecedented realism and complete immersion that's not possible with home VR or other location-based VR platforms. The company currently boasts six proprietary experiences based on both exclusive licensing of well-loved Hollywood properties as well as their own unforgettable intellectual property. All Sandbox VR experiences are developed by an in-house AAA gaming studio led by game industry veterans and are specifically designed for groups to play as social experiences. Teams of up to six friends freely roam and explore virtual worlds together while relying on each other to succeed. "

"The Sandbox VR x Squid Game virtual reality experience is set to open in late 2023. In it, players are transported to iconic Squid Game locations, where they become contestants in a variety of pulse-pounding challenges inspired by the Netflix series and compete against each other to be the last one standing. After each game session, players will receive personalized highlight videos capturing their in-game reactions and recapping how their very own Squid Game story unfolded."