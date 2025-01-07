Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Video Games, Western Digital | Tagged: CES 2025, SanDisk

SanDisk Reveals More Gamer-Focused Storage Options At CES 2025

As part of CES 2025, SanDisk decided to show off some new storage options that have been given a focus on what gamers need for their libraries

Article Summary SanDisk introduces gaming-focused storage at CES 2025, including Fortnite-themed drives.

Explore new SanDisk storage solutions for content creators with versatile options and high capacities.

SanDisk reveals Extreme PRO Dual Drive with USB-A and USB-C for high-speed transfers.

Upgrade your storage with rugged SanDisk SSDs, ideal for gaming and creative workflows.

Western Digital had some new items to show off under the SanDisk banner at CES 2025 this week, as they have new storage options specific to gamers, as well as content creators. The team brought with them ten different storage device options, giving you a plethora of choices for whatever your needs may be going into this year to store videos, games, files, and more. We have the rundown below as you can see all of these in person in Las Vegas this week.

SanDisk at CES 2025

Content Creators

SanDisk Creator Phone SSD : This all-new SSD, specifically designed for producing content on the move, attaches effortlessly to MagSafe-compatible smartphones with capacities up to 2TB, and speeds of up to 1000MB/s read and up to 950MB/s write. Creators can now record stunning 4K at 60fps videos in Apple ProRes directly to their Creator Phone SSD to start editing instantly . Rugged and reliable for wherever inspiration strikes, this drive features a durable silicone shell, up to three-meter drop protection, and IP65 water and dust resistance. To help further streamline the editing process, users enjoy one month of Adobe Creative Cloud. Starting at $109.99 U.S. MSRP for 1TB, the SanDisk Creator Phone SSD is expected to be available by this Spring at SanDisk.com and select retailers.

This all-new SSD, specifically designed for producing content on the move, attaches effortlessly to MagSafe-compatible smartphones with capacities up to 2TB, and speeds of up to 1000MB/s read and up to 950MB/s write. Creators can now record stunning 4K at 60fps videos in Apple ProRes directly to their Creator Phone SSD to start editing instantly Rugged and reliable for wherever inspiration strikes, this drive features a durable silicone shell, up to three-meter drop protection, and IP65 water and dust resistance. To help further streamline the editing process, users enjoy one month of Adobe Creative Cloud. Starting at $109.99 U.S. MSRP for 1TB, the SanDisk Creator Phone SSD is expected to be available by this Spring at SanDisk.com and select retailers. SanDisk Creator microSD Card : Available in capacities up to 1TB, creators can capture stunning 4K and 5.3K footage effortlessly with pro-level performance and offload files at turbocharged speeds with a SanDisk QuickFlow microSD UHS-I Card USB-A Reader (sold separately). Starting at $21.99 U.S. MSRP for 128GB, the SanDisk Creator microSD cards are available now at SanDisk.com and select retailers.

Available in capacities up to 1TB, creators can capture stunning 4K and 5.3K footage effortlessly with pro-level performance and offload files at turbocharged speeds with a SanDisk QuickFlow microSD UHS-I Card USB-A Reader (sold separately). Starting at $21.99 U.S. MSRP for 128GB, the SanDisk Creator microSD cards are available now at SanDisk.com and select retailers. SanDisk Creator SD UHS-II Card : Available in capacities up to 1TB, this high-performance memory card is designed for creators who require professional-grade image and video capture with exceptional reliability to shoot, edit, and publish their posts seamlessly. Starting at $44.99 U.S. MSRP for 128GB, the SanDisk Creator SD USH-II Card is available now at SanDisk.com and select retailers.

Available in capacities up to 1TB, this high-performance memory card is designed for creators who require professional-grade image and video capture with exceptional reliability to shoot, edit, and publish their posts seamlessly. Starting at $44.99 U.S. MSRP for 128GB, the SanDisk Creator SD USH-II Card is available now at SanDisk.com and select retailers. SanDisk Creator Phone Drive : Perfect for creators with multi-device workflows, this drive features both Lightning and USB Type-C connectors and offers up to 256GB of storage to efficiently manage high-resolution photos, numerous video files, or important documents in between devices. Use the SanDisk Memory Zone app on Android-powered mobile devices to automatically back up all your favorite files.

Perfect for creators with multi-device workflows, this drive features both Lightning and USB Type-C connectors and offers up to 256GB of storage to efficiently manage high-resolution photos, numerous video files, or important documents in between devices. Use the SanDisk Memory Zone app on Android-powered mobile devices to automatically back up all your favorite files. S anDisk Creator USB-C Flash Drive : Equipped with a versatile USB Type-C connector, this drive is designed for content creators who demand performance and durability wherever they are, with up to 1TB of storage capacity that provides ample storage for stress-free content creation.

Equipped with a versatile USB Type-C connector, this drive is designed for content creators who demand performance and durability wherever they are, with up to 1TB of storage capacity that provides ample storage for stress-free content creation. SanDisk Creator Pro Portable SSD : Available in capacities up to 4TB, this drive equips creators with the speed, capacity and durability they need for ultra-demanding creative workflows. Featuring powerful NVMe performance, efficiently transferring, editing, and backing up uncompressed footage, multi-camera project files, and AI-generated assets is now seamlessly easier.

Available in capacities up to 4TB, this drive equips creators with the speed, capacity and durability they need for ultra-demanding creative workflows. Featuring powerful NVMe performance, efficiently transferring, editing, and backing up uncompressed footage, multi-camera project files, and AI-generated assets is now seamlessly easier. SanDisk Creator Desk Drive: Designed to be the compact hub for creative content, this desktop SSD delivers read speeds up to 4x faster than a regular desktop hard drive, quick enough to effortlessly transfer and back up large projects.

Overall Use

SanDisk Extreme PRO Dual Drive with both USB-A and USB-C delivers high performance so users can set their own work pace. The new solid-state flash drive is SanDisk's fastest dual drive yet, boasting rapid read speeds up to 1,000MB/s and write speeds up to 900MB/s – allowing users to transfer a 4K movie (3.97GB) in less than 10 seconds or 1,000 photos in less than 20 seconds and seamlessly transition between USB-C and USB-A devices, such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets. Automatically back up your latest photos, videos, music, document,s and contacts with the SanDisk Memory Zone app on Android-powered mobile devices. Starting at $59.99 U.S. MSRP for 256GB, the new SanDisk Extreme PRO Dual Solid State Flash Drive is expected to be available by this Spring at SanDisk.com and select retailers.

Gaming

SanDisk Fortnite Portable SSD, Peely Edition : Gamers can go bananas in "Fortnite Battle Royale" and store the best game clips and progress from their battles on the go in their new favorite character drive with up to 2TB capacity and read speeds up to 800MB/s. This includes an exclusive pickaxe for free, redeemable in-game with purchase. Featuring a custom-designed Peely skin and built tough enough to survive any Storm Surge, this drive is a must-have for Fortnite fanatics. Starting at $99.99 U.S. MSRP for 1TB, the Peely Edition SSD is expected to be available in February at SanDisk.com and select retailers.

Gamers can go bananas in "Fortnite Battle Royale" and store the best game clips and progress from their battles on the go in their new favorite character drive with up to 2TB capacity and read speeds up to 800MB/s. This includes an exclusive pickaxe for free, redeemable in-game with purchase. Featuring a custom-designed Peely skin and built tough enough to survive any Storm Surge, this drive is a must-have for Fortnite fanatics. Starting at $99.99 U.S. MSRP for 1TB, the Peely Edition SSD is expected to be available in February at SanDisk.com and select retailers. SanDisk Fortnite USB Flash Drive, Peely Edition: This Fortnite-themed drive offers an exclusive wrap with purchase to celebrate victories and provides up to 256GB of storage, allowing players to effortlessly save their favorite gameplay photos and videos. Starting at $11.99 U.S. MSRP for 64GB, the Peely Edition USB Flash Drive is available now at SanDisk.com and select retailers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!