Santorini Receives Full Crowdfunding In 30 Minutes Roxley Games announced this week that they have received full funding for Santorini on Kickstarter, with two weeks left to go.

Roxley Games revealed this week that their crowdfunding efforts for Santorini are already a success, as the game was funded in a half-hour. The team was looking to snag just under $74k on Kickstarter to get the initial funding finished to publish the game, which they were able to obtain 30 minutes after launching it. As of when we're writing this, the game is currently at over $600k and growing with 13 days left to go, which means everything from here is funding bonus content and more copies of the game for the public to buy. We got more details on it below as the funding will run through April 28th.

Created by Roxley Games, the new Santorini Pantheon Deluxe Edition adds a sense of splendor associated with the Greek island it's named after by adding a plethora of new gods and goddesses, revamped rules, and stunning new components that include a 3D island frame, remastered buildings, and modular storage trays. Santorini Riddle of the Sphinx expansion is a cooperative game packaged in an Adventure Book. This book of riddles includes 16 unique Greek maps, illustrated by Damien Mammoliti, and is an endlessly replayable game with new gameplay features such as resource management, tower defense, and even boss battles.

The definitive edition of the worldwide classic Santorini, featuring top, revamped gods and powers and four god card packs (Hiding in the Underworld, Soaring Over Olympus, Sailing with Odysseus and Seasons of Chaos). Santorini Riddle of the Sphinx ( ~$49 USD / $66 CAD): Using the same rules as Santorini, Riddle of the Sphinx is a 1-4 player co-op expansion game that comes in a fun storybook that makes setup and takedown a breeze.

Using the same rules as Santorini, Riddle of the Sphinx is a 1-4 player co-op expansion game that comes in a fun storybook that makes setup and takedown a breeze. Santorini Pantheon Upgrade Kit (~$49 USD / $66 CAD): For those who already own Santorini, the upgrade kit will include the 3D island frame, modular caddies, revamped gods and powers, and four god card packs (Hiding in the Underworld, Soaring Over Olympus, Sailing with Odysseus and Seasons of Chaos).