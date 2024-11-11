Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Lithic Entertainment, Scaravan 66

Scaravan 66 Announced For PC Release Sometime in 2025

There's an all-new car combat roguelike game on the way as Scaravan 66 will be coming out for PC via Steam sometime next year

Scaravan 66, a car combat roguelike, speeds onto Steam in 2025.

Players drive as Lucky to battle demonic foes and reach freedom.

Strategize with Road Reapers to gain perks and upgrades.

Experience dynamic gameplay with each unique run in the game.

Indie game developer and publisher Lithic Entertainment announced their latest game this morning, as Scaravan 66 is coming out next year. This is a sort of racing combat game that certain racing fans will enjoy as you're thrust into a car combat roguelike where you fight off the Devil and several mentions on the road trying to take you out. Enjoy the latest trailer showing the game off here, along with more info on the game, as the team has said the game will be out sometime in 2025 but gave no specific timeframe.

Scaravan 66

In Scaravan 66, take the wheel as Lucky, an arrogant greaser doomed to roam the asphalt of Route 66 for eternity. Armed with a powerful shotgun and an insatiable need for speed, she'll battle nightmarish monsters–and the devil herself–determined to drag her back in. Each run brings a chance to claw her way to freedom, but only if she can survive the relentless ride to the end of the road. Master the treacherous terrain of Route 66, where every pit stop could mean the difference between life and death. Learn to think strategically as you manage pit stops and forge alliances with eccentric Road Reapers along the way to score new perks, abilities, and skills for the fight ahead. Stop by the Junkyard to purchase permanent upgrades to soup up your sweet ride, and remember, those foes who have bested you in the past will return, hell-bent on revenge!

Gunning for the End of the Road: As a Road Reaper, you'll gun down every Devil-sent demon and undead on your way to that elusive end of the road. With each attempt to escape your hell, you'll grow stronger and unravel more about yourself and the world you're tethered to.

As a Road Reaper, you'll gun down every Devil-sent demon and undead on your way to that elusive end of the road. With each attempt to escape your hell, you'll grow stronger and unravel more about yourself and the world you're tethered to. Perks, Powers, and Pit Stops: Need to make a pit stop? Make strategic stops and visit other Road Reapers on the route who will lend you their powers and help you go that extra mile.

Need to make a pit stop? Make strategic stops and visit other Road Reapers on the route who will lend you their powers and help you go that extra mile. Geared for Replayability: No two attempts to escape your tether are ever the same. With each attempt, discover more about your fellow Reapers, the fiends who stand in your way, and even yourself.

No two attempts to escape your tether are ever the same. With each attempt, discover more about your fellow Reapers, the fiends who stand in your way, and even yourself. Devil's Diabolical Designs: The Devil is always one step ahead as she orchestrates her symphony of carnage against you. Enemies sent to stop your escape will differ in number and strength, as she watches your every move and fine-tunes her strategy. She is always plotting against you!

