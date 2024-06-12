Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: polaris, Polaris Team, variable state

Sci-Fi Co-Op Shooter Polaris Debuts New Trailer & Beta Test

Variable State revealed their latest game on the way with a brand new trailer, as Polaris will be coming out with an Beta Test on Steam.

Article Summary Polaris, a new sci-fi co-op shooter by Variable State, set for Alpha Test on Steam.

Players will experience PvE combat in a fully destructible world in the game Polaris.

Form a team, fight the Regime, and wage guerilla warfare in unique, evolving environments.

Join the Polaris Team of 11, powered by Unreal Engine 5, and contribute your feedback.

Indie game developer Polaris Team and publisher Variable State announced their latest game with a new trailer, as Polaris is on the way to Steam. The game is a sci-fi co-op shooter where you'll encounter PvE mechanics in a fully destructible environment. You'll dive into maps as a team with powerful abilities at your disposal as you attempt to unearth the coveted secrets of the world of Polaris. All while fighting off everyone else as you attempt to find them and staving off a new colonizing threat from above. Will you be able to stay alive and reclaim your homeworld? You can check out more info below and the latest trailer above as the game will be planning an Alpha Test soon with signups happening on the game's Steam page.

Polaris

Skylancer: Our planet has been overtaken by the Regime. Join us and together we will shatter the yoke of their oppression. Take flight with up to 3 other players for 4 player team-oriented gameplay, focused around guerilla warfare against the Regime. It's your team vs the environment. Get in, wage a guerilla war of resistance, and destroy as much enemy infrastructure as you can on the way out! Battle through completely destructible cityscapes. Smash, destroy, and otherwise tear down the Regime's infrastructure of oppression over the course of every match. Each session is unique, with a reactive and ever-evolving combat environment.

Carve doorways out of walls, tunnel through terrain, and unleash an arsenal of destruction! Assume the mantle of Skylancer and reclaim the birthright of your ancestors. Fly, extract, and unearth the coveted mysteries that drive the Regime's war of conquest! We're a small and scrappy team of 11 people, aided by the tools and technologies of Unreal Engine 5. We're excited about the game we've built with Polaris, and wholeheartedly invite our community to share feedback.

