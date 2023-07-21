Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Anvil, Hike Inc.

Sci-Fi Shooter Anvil Reveals Official Release Date

Hike Inc. has revealed the release date for their multiplayer co-op top-down sci-fi roguelike action shooter Anvil, happening next week.

Indie game developer Action Square and publisher Hike Inc. revealed they have an official release date for their upcoming game Anvil. The game has been in Early Access since back in late 2021, and while there have been updates here and there, the team seems to have been holding back on really doing massive content updates. Well, the wait for the full game is finally over as they will release it onto PC on July 27th, 2023. Along with the reveal of the date, we got a brand new trailer, which you can check out down at the bottom as they show off some of the improvements being added.

"Anvil is a multiplayer co-op top-down sci-fi roguelike action shooter where you control characters called Vault Breakers to explore various galaxies that are crawling with monsters. Find relics inside Vaults to increase Breaker's ability to survive and fight on this godforsaken galaxy. Anvil is an agency that searches for "Vaults", the remnants of alien civilizations scattered throughout the universe. Become a "Breaker" searching for "Vaults" and explore the unknown galaxy. Each galaxy consists of random planets and unique boss monsters. By defeating monsters and opening the Vaults, you will be able to utilize the stunning powers within."

All-new PvP Mode: The latest added game mode is the adrenaline-pumping PvP, and breakers can battle it out to be the first to win three rounds and emerge victorious.

The latest added game mode is the adrenaline-pumping PvP, and breakers can battle it out to be the first to win three rounds and emerge victorious. Practice Mode: Suitable for new players, this mode removes all dangerous elements on the galaxy so breakers can get acquainted with the game.

Suitable for new players, this mode removes all dangerous elements on the galaxy so breakers can get acquainted with the game. Galaxy Mode: In this mode, breakers can explore vast galaxies in sequential order to find and replicate various relics.

In this mode, breakers can explore vast galaxies in sequential order to find and replicate various relics. Season Challenge Mode: With several unique planets in ANVIL, this mode allows players to choose which they'd like to explore, and Challenge Badges can be awarded by completing higher difficulties.

