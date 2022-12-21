Depersonalization Has Been Released Into Early Access

Gamera Games and indie developer MeowNature officially released their game Depersonalization into Steam's Early Access. The game was teased for a bit as the team was slowly working on this RPG title, but we haven't heard a ton about it as they've kept much of what you'll experience in-game a secret. The Early Access version, like most EA versions, will give you a sampling of what you expect but not include the full game. You can read up more eon it below and check out the latest trailer for the game before heading over to Steam to try it out.

"Depersonalization is a COC-like RPG game. TRPG! Dice! Cthulhu! Bad End! Multi-branch! A different world starting from zero! The game consists of multiple modules, each of which has multiple endings and branch routes, striving to build a diverse, themed world. Players can create a variety of characters, advance the story through free exploration, investigation, reasoning, selection, and other actions, and finally reach the end. No rigid growth system; all attributes are served with narrative. Character attributes will influence the direction of the story, which allows players to experience a more multi-faceted plot. Maybe someone with low attributes is more likely to trigger incredible events."

"There will be a lot of choices in the story module. Different players can reach various plots and endings. These experiences eventually come together and form a complete story with ups and downs. But it is worth mentioning that you are playing a role, and the character's 'personality' and 'experience' will influence your choices. No matter whether investigation modules, infinite modules, plain text modules, or strange story modules, it will be supported in different modes. Completely break away from the traditional battle template. Flexible options in the battle will allow you to create different worlds of your own."