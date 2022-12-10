Sci-Fi VR Adventure Title Blinnk Set For Release This January

Green Man Gaming have revealed a proper release date this week for their latest VR title, Blinnk and the Vacuum of Space . If you haven't had a chance to check this one out, this game was specifically designed for autistic players. Utilizing various mechanics that appeal to them and allow them to play a game that not only engages them, but supports their way of thinking and playstyle, as you can fine-tune your experience to the player's needs. The game will be released on January 17th, 2023.

"Welcome to the first day of your new life on the remote space station Norpopolis, where everyone is a happy employee of the intergalactic conglomerate Norp Corp. Today, the station's beloved mayor and CEO Mister Norp has demanded one thing and one thing only: the greatest sandwich in the galaxy. But after the sandwich-creating experiment goes wrong, mischievous lab creatures called groobs escape across Norpopolis. Along with your bumbling robot companion BLINNK, YOU are tasked with hunting down the pesky Groobs and bringing them back to the lab – before Mister Norp discovers the truth!"

"Venture through the colorful world of Norpopolis on a quest to recapture those pesky groobs. After grabbing your trusty Vacuumizer 5000, you'll go undercover in a number of seemingly ordinary situations to find them, including the high-tech Robo Workshop, verdant Norpopolis Park, and the bustling Spaceport. Encounter vibrant station residents like Nazel the stubborn dentist and Flek the hyper-organized park ranger. Made for autistic people with autistic people, Blinnk & The Vacuum Of Space is hand-made to support and enhance the experience of neurodiverse users. Reams of accessibility features allow for deep customization of the sound and visuals of your experience. Each level offers exciting and stress-free versions of everyday interactions without any fear of discouragement. Will you be able to gather all the groobs before Mister Norp discovers they've escaped? Only you can restore peace and prepare the galaxy's greatest snack!"