Sci-Fi Web-Based FPS Project Prismatic Announced

Project Prismatic has been launched on CrazyGames' website this week, bringing their first web-based FPS title to the platform

Project Prismatic uses WebGPU for high-quality graphics and immersive browser-based FPS gameplay.

Players battle rogue AI and Cindralisks in episodic sci-fi thriller, starting with free episode "Dark Arrival".

Experience a choice-driven narrative that influences future episodes in a vibrant, high-fidelity universe.

Indie game companies CrazyGames and Stratton Studios have announced their latest game, as Project Prismatic will be their first WebGPU-based title. This is an episodic sci-fi first-person shooter in which you'll fight against an AI system that's gone rogue and is taking out humanity. The first episode, called "Dark Arrival," is available right now and is totally free to play; however, the subsequent episodes will cost you $5, as Episode 2 will arrive sometime between April and May, with Episode 3 being released in June. No word yet if they will expand beyond those three, as we're sure it will depend on the success of those three. We have more details and a couple of quotes below as the content is live.

Project Prismatic

A rogue pilot. A dying galaxy. A mystery that could unravel it all. Project Prismatic immerses players in a futuristic universe where survival and discovery intertwine in a thrilling, player-driven narrative. Step into the shoes of Dylan Randolph, a daring pilot who must navigate the devastating consequences of GuardianGPT—an AI security system turned rogue—leading to the rise of biomechanical predators known as Cindralisks. Built using advanced WebGPU technology, Project Prismatic delivers high-quality graphics, intense FPS gameplay, and immersive storytelling directly in the browser, no install required. Players shape the narrative with choices that impact future episodes, exploring dark, atmospheric environments, uncovering hidden lore, and battling evolving threats.

"Project Prismatic isn't just redefining browser gaming; it's setting a new standard for narrative-driven FPS experiences online," said Rafael Morgan, VP of Marketing and Partnerships at CrazyGames. "By leveraging WebGPU technology, we're pushing what's possible in browser gaming, giving players seamless access to immersive, high-fidelity gaming experiences."

Josh Loveridge, Founder and Director at Stratton Studios, adds, "Our vision was to create a cinematic, choice-driven narrative combined with thrilling FPS gameplay that's instantly accessible. CrazyGames' platform allows us to deliver exactly that—high-quality gaming without compromise."

