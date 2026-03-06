Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Memories in Motion, pokemon, Scorbunny

Scorbunny Community Day Is Set For March 2026 in Pokémon GO

Scorbunny gets its Shiny form and, when evolved, its Community Day move of Blast Burn in Pokémon GO for March 2026 Community Day.

Article Summary Scorbunny Community Day arrives in Pokémon GO on March 14, 2026, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time.

Shiny Scorbunny debut with increased odds; evolve to get Cinderace with Blast Burn and Pyro Ball.

Enjoy event bonuses: 1/4 Egg Hatch Distance, 2× catch Candy, longer Incense & Lure effects, plus Special Trades.

Special Research Storyline available for $1.99 includes Scorbunny encounters and Premium Battle Pass rewards.

Another Shiny starter debuts! Scorbunny Community Day has been announced for this month in Pokémon GO.

Here are the full details for Scorbunny Community Day, the newly announced March 2026 event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time : Saturday, March 14, 2026, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time

: Saturday, March 14, 2026, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time Featured Pokémon : Scorbunny with boosted Shiny odds

: Scorbunny with boosted Shiny odds Special moves : Scorbunny is a Fire-type starter, so you already know. Evolve Raboot (Scorbunny's Evolution) during the event or up to four hours afterwards to get a Cinderace that knows the Charged Attack Blast Burn. Power details are not listed. As an additional move unlocked for the event, Cinderace will be able to learn the Charged Attack Pyro Ball starting with Scorbunny Community Day. Power details are listed for Pyro Ball : Trainer Battles: 75 power Gyms and raids: 150 power

: Scorbunny is a Fire-type starter, so you already know. Evolve Raboot (Scorbunny's Evolution) during the event or up to four hours afterwards to get a Cinderace that knows the Charged Attack Blast Burn. Power details are not listed. As an additional move unlocked for the event, Cinderace will be able to learn the Charged Attack Pyro Ball starting with Scorbunny Community Day. Power details are listed for Pyro Ball : Community Day Special Research Storyline : A $1.99 Timed Research will be available in the shop. Here is what Niantic has to say about this questline: For US$1.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you'll be able to access the Scorbunny Community Day–exclusive Special Research. Complete this research for even more rewards, including the following. 3 encounters with Scorbunny that have a Special Background Additional encounters with Scorbunny 1 Premium Battle Pass 1 Rare Candy XL Niantic writes: "Stay tuned for when tickets for the Special Research go live. Don't forget: You're now able to purchase and gift tickets to any of your friends that you've achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with. To gift a ticket, tap the Special Research ticket in the in-game shop, then tap the Gift button instead of the Buy button. Tickets are nonrefundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Please note that this Special Research will not include an in-game medal and will not feature a story. Certain restrictions apply. Gifting cannot be completed if the recipient has purchased a Special Research ticket or has been gifted one already."

: A $1.99 Timed Research will be available in the shop. Here is what Niantic has to say about this questline: Event bonuses : Scorbunny can be encountered with a Special Background 1/4 Egg Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed in an Incubator during the event period. 2× Candy for catching Pokémon. 2× chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL from catching Pokémon. Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours. GO Snapshot photobomb encounters. Lure Modules will last for one hour and may attract the featured Pokémon. While most bonuses are only active during the three-hour event period, these will be active from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. local time. One additional Special Trade can be made for a maximum of two for the day. While most bonuses are only active during the three-hour event period, these will be active from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. local time. Trades will require 50% less Stardust. While most bonuses are only active during the three-hour event period, these will be active from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. local time. Lure Module Bonus: From 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. local time, Scorbunny will have a very high chance of appearing at PokéStops with active regular Lure Modules. Scorbunny attracted to regular Lure Modules will still have an increased chance to be Shiny and may have a Special Background. Field Research: Catch Scorbunny to earn rewards such as Stardust, Ultra Balls, additional encounters with Scorbunny, and more. Scorbunny may be encountered with a Special Background through Field Research task encounters.

:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!