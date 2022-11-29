Scrap Riders Drops Release Date Alongside Latest Trailer

Microids revealed the official release date for Scrap Riders today, along with a brand-new trailer showing off the game. The game has come a long way since it was first revealed, including getting some brand-new artwork that you see here. But now we know the game will officially be coming out on January 9th, 2023. We have that brand new trailer for you down at the bottom as we now wait out the next weeks for it to arrive on PC via Steam and Nintendo Switch.

"Scrap Riders is a pixel art beat'em up adventure game set in a cyberpunk future, developed by Spanish studio Games for Tutti. You play as Rast, a member of the outlaw bikers gang Scrap Riders, and make your way through the wastelands as well as a big metropolis controlled by corporations. Act as a smuggler with caustic humor to survive in this post-apocalyptic world. Fight your way through this 2D beat-them-up using your fists and guns, but beware: the wastelands are not for the faint of heart. There, violence is always the answer, but it won't be enough! Without your wits, you won't last long. Talk to the right people, gather clues, and kick bad guys' butts!

A unique gameplay mix : Scrap Riders offers an original combination of Beat 'em up gameplay and old-school Point'n Click adventure puzzles & dialogs. Fight, point & click your way through the story!

A retro art style : Embrace a unique retro vibe with lovely pixel art visuals and a 16-bit soundtrack!

Crazy humor and references : Have some laughs with zany dialogs from quirky characters and try to identify all the meta jokes and pop culture references hidden throughout the game!

A fascinating cyberpunk world to explore: Wander through the diverse environments of this post-apocalyptic universe, from wastelands to a big neo-punk metropolis controlled by corporations.