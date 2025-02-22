Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Scuf, Video Games | Tagged: controller, Scuf Gaming

SCUF Gaming Reveals Brand-New Valor Pro Controller

SCUF Gaming unveiled a brand-new gaming controller this week, as the Valor Pro Wired Controller is available for PC and Xbox players

Article Summary Discover the SCUF Valor Pro Wired Controller for Xbox and PC, a decade in the making.

Enhance gaming with remappable paddles, anti-drift thumbsticks, and a sleek, ergonomic design.

Enjoy fast and stable play with a wired connection and upcoming 1K Hz polling rate for PC.

Stay in control with dedicated audio controls for headset volume, chat mix, and mic mute.

SCUF Gaming has revealed a brand new gaming controller for PC and Xbox players this week, as they've rolled out the new Valor Pro Wired Controller. This wired model is said to be the culmination of a decade's worth of work and collaboration between the company, players, and esports pros, offering the best of everything in a single design for modern players and competitive pros. We have more details about it below as they have a few options available starting at $100.

SCUF Valor Pro Wired

Offering an unprecedented level of speed and control, the SCUF Valor Pro Wired gives Xbox and PC gamers a decisive competitive advantage, with every aspect of the controller built to the highest SCUF standards. With remappable paddles, a dedicated wired connection with ultra-fast 1000 Hz polling rate response time on PC, a compact and ergonomic shape, and all of the game changing features SCUF is known for, including longer lasting anti-drift Hall Effect thumbsticks, the SCUF Valor Pro Wired will improve any dedicated gamers performance.

Remappable Back Paddles: Four integrated paddles ergonomically placed so gamers don't need to modify their grip. Full hardware remapping across three profiles. Inner paddles are removable/blankable and all paddles can be turned off by mapping them to share.

Four integrated paddles ergonomically placed so gamers don't need to modify their grip. Full hardware remapping across three profiles. Inner paddles are removable/blankable and all paddles can be turned off by mapping them to share. Anti-Drift Hall Effect Thumbsticks: Hall effect thumbsticks use magnets to detect movement, significantly reducing the risk of thumbstick drift. These cutting-edge thumbsticks have been exhaustively calibrated to feel as close to normal, analog thumbsticks as possible.

Hall effect thumbsticks use magnets to detect movement, significantly reducing the risk of thumbstick drift. These cutting-edge thumbsticks have been exhaustively calibrated to feel as close to normal, analog thumbsticks as possible. SCUF Ergonomic Legacy: More than thirteen years of ergonomic SCUF learnings and expertise applied to upgrade the Xbox shape with a more compact design. Shape adjusted to place paddles naturally where fingers slot. Contoured bumpers that make transitioning between triggers and bumpers quicker and more efficient.

More than thirteen years of ergonomic SCUF learnings and expertise applied to upgrade the Xbox shape with a more compact design. Shape adjusted to place paddles naturally where fingers slot. Contoured bumpers that make transitioning between triggers and bumpers quicker and more efficient. Wired Connection: Ensures fast and stable connectivity. Upcoming PC update with 1K Hz polling rate for even faster play.

Ensures fast and stable connectivity. Upcoming PC update with 1K Hz polling rate for even faster play. Dedicated Audio Controls: Never set the controller down as individual audio scroll wheels control headset volume and Game vs. Chat mix plus headset and mic mute.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!