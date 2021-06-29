SCUF Gaming Shows Off New Rocket Pop Gear For 2021

SCUF Gaming had a brand new set of items to show off today as the company has a new line of Rocket Pop paraphernalia. Strangely enough, this isn't the first time the two brands have come together over a specific design like this, as the two had released a version of the PS4 and Xbox One controllers last year around the same time. At that time they were working them in as a special promotion, and it felt like that would probably be the only time they ended up doing business. Not that it would be anything new as a lot of companies come in for one-and-done designs for controllers. But it looks like they were super happy with the exposure last year so they decided to do it again. But rather than simply repeat what they did last year, they got a whole new lineup and a slightly altered design.

First off, as you can see from the image above, they've expanded the line beyond just two controllers. You can now pick the SCUF Impact ($169.99), SCUF Infinity 4PS Pro ($169.99), and the SCUF Prestige ($169.99), as each one will play on PC and a specific console (depending on which one you chose). They've also expanded it to their headset line as you can pick up the SCUF H1 ($129.99) in the same color scheme. Speaking of the color scheme, this time around they've gone with some lighter tones to the famous look of the Rocket Pop, with it having more of a cloudy design than straight colors across the front plate. If the pattern holds like it did last year, this design won't be around for long, so you'll need to order htem quickly before they vanish after the summer is over.