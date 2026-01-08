Posted in: Games, NetEase Games, Video Games | Tagged: Joker Studio, Sea of Remnants

Sea of Remnants Announces New Closed Alpha Test

Sea of Remnants will be holding a Closed Alpha Test shortly, giving players a chance to experience the adventure RPG this February

Article Summary Sea of Remnants launches a Closed Alpha Test on February 5 for PlayStation 5 and Steam.

Play as a memory-lost puppetfolk sailor exploring a mysterious, open-world ocean adventure.

Recruit over 300 puppetfolk allies, customize your ship, and shape Orbtopia with impactful choices.

Dynamic weather, diverse islands, and stylized visuals create a wild, punk-inspired pirate journey.

Developer Joker Studio and publisher NetEase Games have confirmed they are going to launch a new Closed Alpha Test for Sea of Remnants. The team is currently signing people up on the game's website, with the official plan to launch the test on February 5 for PlayStation 5 and Steam. No real word of what will be in the test, all we know is the content of the title, as you'll become a puppetfolk sailor adrift without memories, seeking out a new life with a colorful cast of characters and several fun things to do with your newfound life. Enjoy the latest trailer above!

Sea of Remnants

Legend says that beyond the moon lies another sea—a place where all questions are answered. When the sailor opens their eyes once more, will they see the glass bottle floating in magenta currents, or the butterfly perched on a rusted mast? In Sea of Remnants, you play a sailor who has lost all memory, embarking on a strange and wondrous ocean voyage alongside a mysterious girl, hoping to recover what was forgotten. In this open-world journey, you'll recruit a crew of diverse puppetfolk allies, build your ship with custom parts and cannons, and assemble teams for exploration and battle. Whether you act on impulse or spare your enemies, stay home or chase profit across the currents—your smallest choices ripple outward. With over 300 companions and rival factions reacting to your decisions, Orbtopia's evolving cityscape and the ever-shifting sea are shaped by your will.

Orbtopia is the liveliest pirate city on the sea. Failed voyages end here—washed back by the tide. Repair your ship, upgrade gear, and prep for the next departure. Or take it slow: craft rare, high-fashion gear for your pirate crew, open a shop with a trusted NPC. Pirate always have a lot of plates spinning. As night falls, sizzling oil crackles from street stalls, coin pouches jingle from another lucky trade, and someone just lost their last chip at the mahjong table. Tackleboxes snap shut with a clatter—who's glaring green-eyed at the angler now? There, cats rule the alleys. Roosters itch to set sail. A pirate gorilla rises from obscurity. A parrot translates between beast and man. Orbtopia breathes in noise, spice, and a little chaos.

Unpredictable seas and dynamic weather mean no two journeys are alike. One moment, the skies are calm—the next, a storm splits the heavens. Sea beasts shimmer beneath whirlpools. Leviathans descend through lightning and cloud. Step ashore onto volcanic, jungle, or sun-bleached islands, or uncover eerie ruins and strange tribal grounds. Built on real ocean physics, creature behaviors, and environmental systems, Sea of Remnants blends stylized animated visuals with sharp-edged comic book flair, vibrant graffiti energy, and absurdist glitch aesthetics—a sensory feast. Fight wildly imaginative bosses. Discover eerie legends. Chase mysterious treasures tucked into remote wilderness. It's a pirate adventure that's wild, romantic, and utterly punk.

