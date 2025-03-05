Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Astragon Entertainment, Seafarer: The Ship Sim

Seafarer: The Ship Sim Announced For Early Access This Summer

Astragon Entertainment has announced a new game on the way, as Seafarer: The Ship Sim will arrive in Early Access sometime this Summer

Article Summary Command various ships and navigate through ever-changing maritime world in Seafarer: The Ship Sim.

Experience diverse missions with unique rewards from transporting cargo to thrilling high-seas rescues.

Explore northern European-inspired landscapes, with dynamic weather ensuring no two journeys are alike.

Immerse in stunning visuals and realistic water physics powered by Unreal Engine 5 and NVIDIA WaveWorks 2.0.

Indie game developer Independent Arts Software and publisher Astragon Entertainment announced their latest simulator title, Seafarer: The Ship Sim. The game has you playing as a sailor who joined up with his lifelong friend who also sails in several capacities for his own business. You're asked to come on board and help him with the various jobs he does as you learn multiple disciplines and careers out on the water. The game has no set date, only that it will be out sometime this Summer. So for now, enjoy the trailer and info here.

Seafarer: The Ship Sim

Experience life at sea as you take the helm of various vessels and carve your own path in an expansive maritime world. Join different factions, each offering unique missions and rewards, from cargo transportation and fire-fighting on open waters to high-stakes rescues and treasure recovery. With a diverse fleet ranging from nimble tugboats to massive freighters, every voyage presents fresh challenges and surprises. A fully interactive ship experience awaits—walk freely around your vessel, conduct maintenance, operate heavy machinery, and even take control of water cannons to battle onboard fires. Every decision shapes your journey, ensuring no two adventures are the same.

The Open Sea : Players can expect an expansive map inspired by northern European landscapes that invites exploration.

: Players can expect an expansive map inspired by northern European landscapes that invites exploration. Varied Career: Different factions offer different missions, each with their own gameplay elements. Explore the extensive world, load valuable cargo, or help ships in distress.

Different factions offer different missions, each with their own gameplay elements. Explore the extensive world, load valuable cargo, or help ships in distress. Take The Helm : From small tugboats to gigantic freighters, players navigate a variety of ships through the rough seas.

: From small tugboats to gigantic freighters, players navigate a variety of ships through the rough seas. Tasks & Duties : Checking machinery, operating cranes and using water cannons – there is always something to do on your own ship.

: Checking machinery, operating cranes and using water cannons – there is always something to do on your own ship. Experience The Waves : Unreal Engine 5 and NVIDIA WaveWorks 2.0 offer stunning visuals and realistic wave simulations.

: Unreal Engine 5 and NVIDIA WaveWorks 2.0 offer stunning visuals and realistic wave simulations. No Two Journeys Are The Same: The sandbox gameplay with dynamic weather, realistic day/night changes, and the character editor ensure a constantly individualized gaming experience.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!